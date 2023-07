Society

ATHENS – Α 10-year-old boy has been admitted to an ICU of the University General Hospital of Iraklion, Crete, where he remained intubated in a serious condition on Thursday. The boy was sustained head injuries late on Wednesday in an accident with a rental jet ski at Makris Gialos beach in Ierapetra.

The minor was initially taken in an ambulance to Ierapetra Health Centre and afterwards to the University General Hospital of Iraklion, where doctors are carefully monitoring his condition.

Authorities in Ierapetra have placed the person that rented out the jet ski under arrest.