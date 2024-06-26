Young Americans Love to BBQ. So What’s Stopping Them?

Food

Despite America’s long love affair with barbecue, younger generations seem less likely to barbecue their own food.

According to a 2023 survey by smart grill brand Brisk It, while 75% of Americans enjoy a BBQ at least once a week, 47% are discouraged by a lack of expertise.

More worryingly, men between 19 and 44 are almost three times less likely to spend time and effort grilling their own meat.

America’s Thrill for the Grill

Cooking food over an open fire has historically captivated humans. Many appear hardwired to get a primal thrill from this ancient cooking practice, and every culture has its own version of this timeless culinary pursuit.

The barbecue business is booming. A 2023 report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting shows that the global barbecue market is currently worth an estimated $5.1 billion, projected to rise to $8.1 billion by 2033.

In America, barbecuing has always been big. Even George Washington loved barbecue — his diaries contain legendary cookout stories shared with his fellow founding forefathers.

Barbecues offer more than the flavor of cooking over coals; they serve as the ultimate centerpiece for a big social gathering, bringing us closer together through a shared experience. A 2022 Traeger Grills survey showed that America’s three most popular barbecue days are the leading summer gathering occasions — the 4th of July, Memorial Day, and Labor Day.

Despite its historical popularity and social benefits, interest in barbecuing has dropped among younger generations. How can Generation Z and millennials embrace this time-honored tradition?

Barbecue Barriers

Rising costs contribute to Gen Z and millennials’ reluctance to barbecue. The 2023 Rabobank BBQ Index reports the biggest jump in food inflation since 1978. A barbecue for 10 people sets the average American back $100 — a 31% rise since 2018.

Meanwhile, a 2023 survey by Home Run Inn highlights the younger generation’s lack of self-confidence in their cooking habits. Despite almost half of all millennials and Gen Z considering themselves “foodies,” only 33% of Gen Z call themselves skilled cooks. About 47% of millennials rank their kitchen skills just 3.4 out of 5.

Their kitchen insecurities transfer to backyard grilling. Pitmaster pressures increase the heat, leading to lower confidence and less interest in taking charge of the grill.

Flipping the Script

Hope remains for younger generations and those discouraged from commanding the grill.

Un-Manning the Grill

Brisk It Labs’ survey shows women are 62% more likely than men to be discouraged by a perceived lack of grilling expertise.

The long-held association of grilling as a masculine activity has been a barrier to many for far too long. The practice of “manning the grill” is exclusionary, and while it seems the archetypal “masculine men” have always been in charge of the grill, that wasn’t always the case.

According to Emily Contois, an assistant professor of media studies at the University of Tulsa, the idea of the BBQ as a male practice originated in the early 20th century. “Before then,” she tells Michele Ross with Well+Good, “it was quite common to see such recipes in 19th-century cookbooks intended for women.”

A societal change in mindset can make barbecuing accessible to all.

Homecooked Inspiration

A 2022 Taste of Home study found that 60% of Americans make home-cooked meals five times a week, and 81% enjoy cooking now more than before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Social media posts increasingly act as a cookbook for American foodies, inspiring them to cook at home. A 2021 survey by GlobalData says all generations but the Silent Generation prefer to cook at home following the pandemic.

This newfound enthusiasm for homespun creations can transfer from the kitchen to the backyard. From experimenting with cooking techniques such as brining and smoking meat to embracing social media barbecue trends, a new generation of Americans can discover barbecue’s innate joys.

With a whole host of time-honored recipes, ranging from meat and fish dishes to classic barbecue sauces, America’s younger generations can fall in love with the divine smells, incredible flavors, and the sense of community of a classic cookout.

As the late great Anthony Bourdain once put it, “Barbecue may not be the road to world peace, but it’s a start.

—

Michelle Minnaar | Wealth of Geeks

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.