You Just Can’t Miss Gus & Andy’s Kitchen in Montrose, California 

If you want to eat at the new Gus & Andy’s Kitchen & Bar – run by Tom Christopoulos and his family in Montrose, California, you’d better get there early because it’s so popular the food runs out almost every day.

“We want to create the feeling that you are in the Greek backyard where everything is made on the grill,” said Christopoulos, operating the restaurant with his wife Karen and their three sons, Costa, Andrew, and Tommie, said Eater Los Angeles.

The name comes from Christopoulos’ dad Gus and Father-in-Law Andy, who ran restaurants and had more than 80 years’ experience between them, so you know it runs deep in the family.

Tom said what keeps people coming fast and early are Greek seasonings in an otherwise All-American menu with a gyro with grilled pork, tzatziki, and then french fries. The ‘Greek donuts’ are loukoumades, which are soaked in honey, cinnamon, and powdered sugar.

“In this area, there are a lot of different interpretations of what Greek flavor is. Ours is from Peloponnesus, which is different from Northern Greece or the islands,” said Christopoulos.