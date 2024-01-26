You Can’t Surrender to an Airplane

Columnists

Every air force academy in the world treats the works of General Giulio Douhet, an Italian military theorist who died in 1930, as required reading for its students. Douhet presented a groundbreaking thesis on the use of aerial bombing in his seminal work, ‘Command of the Air’, published in 1921. He argued that inflicting enormous civilian casualties through strategic bombing would so shatter civilian morale that citizens would compel their governments to surrender. The theory was first put to the test during the Spanish Civil War (1936-1939) on April 26, 1937, when German and Italian aircraft supporting Francisco Franco’s Nationalist forces bombed Guernica, a small town of 7,000 in the Basque region. The indiscriminate brutal bombing, immortalized by Pablo Picasso’s painting, ‘Guernica’, demonstrated the devastating effect of aerial bombardment on civilians. The bombing reportedly killed about 1,500 people, but instead of surrender, the brutality galvanized resistance. It also ignited international outrage over the morality of targeting civilians. Nonetheless, air power advocates continue to believe that Douhet had it right despite the fact that the London blitz, the firebombing of Dresden and Tokyo, and the carpet bombing of Cambodia, among many, many, examples, all failed to achieve their objectives.

Israel’s military and political leadership seem intent on repeating the same mistake made by the Germans and Italians at Guernica. Two days after the Hamas surprise attack on Israel, the Israeli air force unleashed a massive aerial assault on Gaza that has inflicted enormous casualties among civilians. A report by the Swiss-based human rights group, Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor, estimates total Gaza Strip deaths from Israeli attacks as of end December at more than 30,000: 27,500 civilians and, according to estimates by American analysts, about 2,500 Hamas militants. The attacks have killed more than one out of every one hundred Gazans and maimed twice that number. The UN and other organizations estimate that two thirds of the dead are women and children. By comparison, official Israeli sources report that on October 7 Hamas killed a total of 1,139 persons, 695 Israeli civilians, including 36 children, 373 security forces and 71 foreigners (mostly Thai workers).

The event, the bloodiest in Israel’s history, has galvanized Israeli public horror and outrage. It initially created great public sympathy for Israel, but the bombardment of Gaza, the bloodiest event in the 75 year history of Israeli-Arab conflict, has eroded that sympathy. Israel’s future depends on stopping the carnage, but that would imperil the political future of Prime Minister Netanyahu. Unfortunately, the U.S. government has been unwilling to bring him to heel.

What Hamas did on October 7 was by any criteria a war crime, but it does not justify the ghastly losses inflicted by Israel’s aerial bombardment. It has not only horrified world public opinion, but, as Israeli officials concede, has failed to destroy Hamas. Israel has not conducted its ground campaign as aggressively. Israel’s leadership fears that large losses among Israeli ground troops will inflame public opinion and threaten Netanyahu’s continued tenure in office. The Israeli army has proceeded cautiously, moving through the rubble in tanks and armored vehicles, with heavy air and artillery support. The tactic has kept casualties low but cannot deal a decisive blow to Hamas. U.S. analysts suggest that the IDF has taken out no more than ten percent of Hamas’ fighting strength. Hamas fighters have adjusted their tactics, operating in smaller groups and hiding between ambushes on Israeli troops, while individual fighters are replacing their dead comrades, according to military analysts. In some areas, there are reports that Hamas has even re-established control of the civilian economy. To compound Israel’s challenges, the carnage of the air campaign, amplified by social media throughout the world, has energized massive popular opposition, even among Israel’s supporters in the United States. It has provoked lopsided votes against Israel in the United Nations, undermined any chance of normalization with other Arab states, and provided evidence for cases being brought against the Jewish state in the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court. The Israeli air campaign has also undermined America’s prestige and reputation around the world.

So far, the Israeli government has effectively rejected every American plea to avoid killing civilians.

It would appear that Israel’s government, the most right-wing religious/nationalist in its history, has tried to implement another long term objective of Israeli policy: the elimination of the Palestinian population of Gaza. The air campaign has effectively ‘herded’ the 1.8 million Gazans into a narrow strip along the Egyptian border, trapping them there without food, water, power, and medical services. Senior Israeli officials continue to call on Egypt to open the border to Gazans despite opposition from Cairo, Washington and almost every other capital city in the world. How this will turn out is anyone’s guess.

Unfortunately, it appears that the U.S. and the UK have the same misplaced faith in airpower in Yemen. Yemen’s Houthi rebels have attacked shipping in the Red Sea, a major chokepoint in world trade, demanding a cease-fire in Gaza. We have reacted with air attacks that have destroyed a few missiles but have not prevented the Houthis from attacking more ships. Rather, being bombed by the U.S. has made the Houthis, and their Iranian supporters, heroes throughout the Arab world and beyond. Think-tank Washington is afire with discussions on how to bring the Houthis to heel while ignoring the blindingly obvious: the Houthis have said they will stop shooting if the fighting in Gaza stops.

Israel is about to prove another theorem, that of Albert Einstein: ‘Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.”

We should not allow them to fall into that trap.