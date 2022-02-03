x

February 3, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 46ºF

ATHENS 48ºF

General News

You Can Eat Greek Island Food – In Chicago’s New Lyra Restaurant

February 3, 2022
By The National Herald
234052309_361465268771436_484970176069842199_n
Lyra Restaurant in Chicago. (Photo via Facebook)

Like Boston and New York, Chicago is a hotbed for good Greek restaurants and now the new Lyra restaurant is trying to break out with a menu inspired by Greek island food – and lured two chefs from Mykonos to do the cooking.

“We’re opening an urban, West Loop version of a place in Greece,” co-owner David Rekhson told the site Eater. “But we don’t have the Aegean to look at, only the street,” he said.

Rekhson’s wife is Greek-American, and they frequently visit her family in Nafpaktos in western Greece. He invited his business partner, Lucas Stoioff, to come along on one of those trips.

They spent time eating their way through the Greek islands and on Mykonos met chefs Athinagoras Kostakos – a Top Chef winner – and Alexis Zopas at the beachside restaurant Scorpios and convinced them to come.

Much of the menu will be inspired by food Kostakos and Zopas grew up eating and that won’t include saganaki or gyros. “It’s such simple food,” said Stoioff, “but it has complex flavors, and a lot of passion goes into it.”

RELATED

General News
American Legion George K. Menichios Post #324 at 81, Sponsors 3 Service Dogs

BOSTON, MA – The American Legion George K.

Politics
Raptakis on Resolution Honoring 30th Anniversary of Ecumenical Patriarch’s Election
Associations
AHI President Attends Dinner for Cypriot Foreign Minister Kasoulides

Top Stories

Food

MELBOURNE – Dimitra Papamichou is an expatriate who has been living in Australia for the last few years and is engaged in research on the Mediterranean diet.

Associations

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and the Greater Delaware Valley announced its 2022 parade on the famed Ben Franklin Parkway will take place on March 20.

Politics

WASHINGTON, DC – Greek-American Congressman Chris Pappas, who represents New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District, received a response from the US Department of State to his letter opposing the U.

Food

Economy

Video

Mobile Medical Units: 100 Missions. 1 Aim.

Highways and rural roads. Hard, winding roads.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings