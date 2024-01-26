x

January 26, 2024

Editorial

You Are Wrong, Mr. Biden

January 26, 2024
By Antonis H. Diamataris
Joe Biden
FILE - President Joe Biden holds a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House, Nov. 13, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

I understand the purpose behind President Joe Biden’s letter to Congress, asking them to approve the $20 billion sale of F-16 aircraft to Turkey. However, this does not diminish the sense of disappointment I feel towards him – unless, as I suspect, there is more going on behind the scenes that might satisfy the needs of the Greek side.

Joe Biden has been a friend to our Community for decades. We supported him in both easy and challenging times because we saw him as a friend, a politician who sees the truth, recognizes justice, and fights for the real interests of his country.

As a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Joe Biden learned about our issues, connected with our people, got to know Greece and Cyprus, as well as the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople. During his campaign and after his election, he criticized Erdogan, opposed the sale of F-16s to Turkey, and his government even discussed the possible removal of Turkey from NATO.

On the positive side, there is the historic invitation to Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis to the White House and his speech in Congress, the expansion and deepening of the relationship between the two countries, the appointment of George Tsunis as the U.S. Ambassador to Athens, and the awarding of the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Father Alexander Karloutsos.

Now, however, he has agreed to sell F-16s in exchange for Erdogan allowing Sweden’s entry into NATO. Didn’t he understand Erdogan’s bargaining? Why and how does he accept such clear blackmail from an ally? And why would he agree to a deal at the expense of Greece?

Of course, for the President’s letter to turn into action, a ‘lot of water has to flow’ as they say in Greece. Unfortunately, with Senator Menendez weakened, things will be easier for him.
But let’s see how this plays out. In the end, there might be a happy ending.

