Yiasou Greek Festival Returns in Charlotte, NC

CHARLOTTE, NC – The 45th annual Yiasou Greek Festival will take place in Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Charlotte, NC on Sept. 8, 9 and 10.

The parishioners will have the chance to enjoy authentic Greek cuisine, homemade pastries, live traditional music, and dancing, as well as shopping and cultural exhibits at the last major event of a yearlong celebration before the Cathedral’s Centennial Anniversary on Sept. 23.

Festival visitors can taste a variety of Greek specialties, from souvlaki and spanakopites to Greek pizzas and pastichio and from homemade desserts like koulourakia and loukoumades to Greek coffee and frappe.

It should be noted that live entertainment is the centerpiece of the festival and takes place on three stages. Dance performances are scheduled throughout the weekend, presented by members of Holy Trinity’s folk dance program. Two live bands will be on site, including Notes of Nostalgia, a traditional Greek band. Also, dance lessons will be offered for free.

Furthermore, the visitors can browse a wide variety of specialty vendors, enjoy guided Greek wine tasting led by local experts and also step into the historic cathedral for a guided tour of its Byzantine iconography and architecture as well as a lecture on the history of Greeks in Charlotte.

