x

September 7, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 81ºF

ATHENS 70ºF

United States

Yiasou Greek Festival Returns in Charlotte, NC

September 7, 2023
By The National Herald
Yasou Greek Festival Charlotte
(Photo: facebook/Yiasou Greek Festival Charlotte)

CHARLOTTE, NC – The 45th annual Yiasou Greek Festival will take place in Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Charlotte, NC on Sept. 8, 9 and 10.

The parishioners will have the chance to enjoy authentic Greek cuisine, homemade pastries, live traditional music, and dancing, as well as shopping and cultural exhibits at the last major event of a yearlong celebration before the Cathedral’s Centennial Anniversary on Sept. 23.

Festival visitors can taste a variety of Greek specialties, from souvlaki and spanakopites to Greek pizzas and pastichio and from homemade desserts like koulourakia and loukoumades to Greek coffee and frappe.

It should be noted that live entertainment is the centerpiece of the festival and takes place on three stages. Dance performances are scheduled throughout the weekend, presented by members of Holy Trinity’s folk dance program. Two live bands will be on site, including Notes of Nostalgia, a traditional Greek band. Also, dance lessons will be offered for free.

Furthermore, the visitors can browse a wide variety of specialty vendors, enjoy guided Greek wine tasting led by local experts and also step into the historic cathedral for a guided tour of its Byzantine iconography and architecture as well as a lecture on the history of Greeks in Charlotte.

Source: «https://www.thecharlotteweekly.com/»

RELATED

Community
Cretans Abroad and Leaders of the Island Discuss Strengthening Ties

RETHYMNO, CRETE – The learning of the Greek language and the experiential connection of the new generation of Cretan expatriates in America with the tradition and culture of Crete were at the center of discussion about cooperation between the mayor of Rethymno, G.

United States
The Federation of Dodecanese Societies of America Pays Tribute to Nikos Andriotis
United States
Codeshares between AEGEAN and Emirates Extended to Athens-New York Route

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.