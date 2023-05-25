x

May 25, 2023

Yia Mas Shares a Message for Mental Health Month

May 25, 2023
By The National Herald
Yia Mas mental health month
The Yia Mas saltwater-scented candle supports Breathe Hellas' efforts creating partnerships for impact around emotional well-being, in an effort to create healthier communities. (Photo: Yia Mas)

NEW YORK – Yia Mas founder Kristina Headrick shared a message via email for Mental Health Month, May, thanking everyone for their support in the new initiative with Breathe Hellas which helps in creating partnerships for impact around emotional well-being, in an effort to create healthier communities.

“Thanks to you all, our initiative with Breathe Hellas (created by Tatiana Blatnik) is off to a great start,” Headrick noted. “While mental health has become buzzy on the interwebs, that shouldn’t dilute how real of an issue it is, and this cause is near and dear to our hearts.”

“Our gorgeous saltwater-scented candle supports Breathe’s efforts in Greece and will also help you find a mindful, aromatherapy-fueled moment for yourself,” Headrick said.

More information about Breathe Hellas is available online: https://www.breathehellas.com/ .

The Yia Mas saltwater-scented candle is also available online: https://shorturl.at/afsOR.

Headrick also shared the Yia Mas Memorial Day Sale with 20% off site-wide on the brand’s unique merchandise and Greek wellness and self-care goods. Use the code SUMMERLOADING to take 20% off your entire order. The discount is for U.S. and Canada customers only. Shop online: https://www.yia-mas.com/shop/.

Yia Mas also just added an additional spot for their Greek island retreat July 3-10 on Amorgos with Lulu Soni. Learn more online: https://shorturl.at/aKLNR.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

