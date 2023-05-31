Yia Mas Last Greek Dance Class of the Season June 6, Pop-Up in Chicago June 3

x

May 31, 2023

May 31, 2023
By The National Herald
Yia Mas pop up Chicago
Yia Mas hosts its first-ever experience in Chicago at the Periptero pop-up shop on June 3. Photo: Yia Mas

NEW YORK – Yia Mas is hosting the last dance class of the season on Tuesday, June 6, 7:30 PM, at the Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity Undercroft, 337 East 74th Street in Manhattan. Yia Mas is teaming up with dance teacher Niko Kazanjian of Niko’s Dance Academy for this special class which is all-levels friendly. Dances from a variety of regions will be taught. Wear comfy shoes and clothes you can move in. Register online: https://shorturl.at/gmrxz.

Yia Mas also curates a list of Greek and Greek-inspired books over on Bookshop.org. More information is available online:  https://bookshop.org/shop/yiamas.

Yia Mas’ Logos Book Club recently read and loved Lament from Epirus: An Odyssey into Europe’s Oldest Surviving Folk Music by Christopher King and is excited to dive into the novel Correlli’s Mandolin by Louis de Bernieres next.

On Saturday, June 3, 12-5 PM, Yia Mas hosts its first-ever experience in Chicago at the Periptero pop-up shop featuring curated Greek brands and music by DJ Yianni at Artopolis Bakery, 306 S Halsted Street, where you can also enjoy a treat.

Learn more about Yia Mas online: https://www.yia-mas.com/.

