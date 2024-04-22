Yia Mas Ancient Greek Wisdom Event with Everyday Endorphins April 25

Culture

Yia Mas and Everyday Endorphins team up for a lively evening exploring self-inquiry and well-being through the lens of Ancient Greek philosophies on April 25. Photo: Yia Mas

ΝEW YORK – Yia Mas and Everyday Endorphins are excited to team up for a lively evening exploring self-inquiry and well-being through the lens of Ancient Greek philosophies, on Thursday, April 25, 7 PM, at Primary, 26 Broadway, 8th Floor, in Manhattan. Guided by Yia Mas founder Kristina Headrick and Everyday Endorphins founder Stella Stephanopoulos, this immersive event will explore questions such as:

What can we learn from these timeless philosophies to help us live better today? Where do they connect with modern-day science? How do stoicism and mindfulness intersect? How can we apply this wisdom to cultivate joy?

The workshop includes meditation, mingling, discussion with Kristina and Stella, and a Q&A session. There will also be Greek bites courtesy of Kiki’s, beverages from Peroni and Skinos Mastiha, and maybe some surprises.

Following the ancient Delphic precept, the organizers hope this workshop will help attendees to “Know Thyself” so you can feel and be your best. “Equal parts educational, experiential, and social, we hope this leaves you feeling better connected to your inner wisdom and that of many ancient, wise teachers,” the organizers said.

Register for the event online: https://www.yia-mas.com/workshops/ancientwisdom.