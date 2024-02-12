x

February 12, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 43ºF

ATHENS 57ºF

Politics

Yemen Houthis Hit Greek-Owned Ship in Another Red Sea Missile Attack

February 12, 2024
By The National Herald
Yemen Israel Palestinians
FILE - This photo released by the Houthi Media Center shows a Houthi forces helicopter approaching the cargo ship Galaxy Leader on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. (Houthi Media Center via AP)

DUBAI – A Greek cargo ship under a Marshall Islands Flag of Convenience was reportedly  hit with a double missile strike in the Red Sea, which American and British Naval warships are trying to keep free from blockades.

The Houthis identified the vessel as the Star Iris. The group’s military spokesman, Yahya Saree, stated that the ship was American, maritime-shipping trackers identified it as a Marshall Islands-flagged vessel, owned by a Greek company, which wasn’t named, said Iranintl.com

https://www.iranintl.com/en/202402122565

The British maritime security firm Ambrey disclosed that the vessel, reportedly heading toward Iran, was targeted by two separate missile attacks while navigating the Bab al-Mandab Strait. The vessel sustained damage to its starboard side as a result of the attacks, as confirmed by Ambrey.

Houthi militants have been launching drones and missiles at commercial ships, claiming retaliation against Israel’s invasion of the Gaza Strip in a hunt for Hamas terrorists who killed 1200 Israelis in a raid.

They said their targets are Israeli or US-affiliated vessels but ongoing attacks – despite British and American strikes on the Houthis, have disrupted global shipping operations.

Several companies have been forced to reroute their vessels away from the Red Sea, opting for longer and costlier routes around Africa, the site said, having an economic impact.

Ambrey stated that the bulker was en route to Bandar Imam Khomeini, Iran. “The group owner and operator regularly trades bulk cargo with Iran, so this was assessed to be the likely destination,” the firm added.

Ambrey noted that the group owner of the bulker is listed on the US stock market index NASDAQ. The US, as has Greece, has sided with Israel defending itself after the terrorist attacks.

 

RELATED

Society
Egyptians Accused in Deadly Pylos Shipwreck Blame Greek Coast Guard

ATHENS - Nine Egyptians in pre-trial detention in Greece and facing charges over a shipwreck off Greece that saw a boat packed with hundreds of refugees that capsized and said they were passengers and not human smugglers.

Society
Explosive Experts in Greece Defuse a Parcel Bomb Sent to a Judge
Society
Protesting Greek Farmers Blocked National Highway Near Thessaloniki

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Pakistan’s Ex-PM Sharif Says He Will Seek Coalition Government after Trailing Imprisoned Rival Khan

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif changed tack on Friday and said he will seek to form a coalition government after his party trailed independent candidates backed by his imprisoned rival, Imran Khan, in parliamentary election results.

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Thousands of jubilant Ivory Coast supporters were taking to Abidjan’s city streets on Monday to celebrate the country’s Africa Cup of Nations victory.

LAS VEGAS - The Kansas City Chiefs secured a thrilling overtime victory against the San Francisco 49ers to claim Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, Nevada.

An estimated $2.2 billion is spent on Valentine’s Day candy every year — with the bulk of that money going to chocolate.

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Donald Trump, the front-runner for the Republican Party's nomination this year, says he once warned that he would allow Russia to do whatever it wants to NATO member nations that are “delinquent” in devoting 2% of their gross domestic product to defense.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.