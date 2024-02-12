Yemen Houthis Hit Greek-Owned Ship in Another Red Sea Missile Attack

Politics

FILE - This photo released by the Houthi Media Center shows a Houthi forces helicopter approaching the cargo ship Galaxy Leader on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. (Houthi Media Center via AP)

DUBAI – A Greek cargo ship under a Marshall Islands Flag of Convenience was reportedly hit with a double missile strike in the Red Sea, which American and British Naval warships are trying to keep free from blockades.

The Houthis identified the vessel as the Star Iris. The group’s military spokesman, Yahya Saree, stated that the ship was American, maritime-shipping trackers identified it as a Marshall Islands-flagged vessel, owned by a Greek company, which wasn’t named, said Iranintl.com

https://www.iranintl.com/en/202402122565

The British maritime security firm Ambrey disclosed that the vessel, reportedly heading toward Iran, was targeted by two separate missile attacks while navigating the Bab al-Mandab Strait. The vessel sustained damage to its starboard side as a result of the attacks, as confirmed by Ambrey.

Houthi militants have been launching drones and missiles at commercial ships, claiming retaliation against Israel’s invasion of the Gaza Strip in a hunt for Hamas terrorists who killed 1200 Israelis in a raid.

They said their targets are Israeli or US-affiliated vessels but ongoing attacks – despite British and American strikes on the Houthis, have disrupted global shipping operations.

Several companies have been forced to reroute their vessels away from the Red Sea, opting for longer and costlier routes around Africa, the site said, having an economic impact.

Ambrey stated that the bulker was en route to Bandar Imam Khomeini, Iran. “The group owner and operator regularly trades bulk cargo with Iran, so this was assessed to be the likely destination,” the firm added.

Ambrey noted that the group owner of the bulker is listed on the US stock market index NASDAQ. The US, as has Greece, has sided with Israel defending itself after the terrorist attacks.