x

July 28, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 76ºF

ATHENS 84ºF

Events

YAL Conference Takes Place Labor Day Weekend in Orange County, CA

July 28, 2023
By The National Herald
YAL SF Conference 23- square
The Young Adult League (YAL) Conference takes place Labor Day Weekend 2023 in Orange County, CA. Photo: Greek Orthodox Metropolis of San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO – The Young Adult League (YAL) Conference, titled ‘Fulfill Your Life in Christ,’ takes place August 31-September 4, Labor Day Weekend 2023 in Orange County, CA. This will be the fifth YAL Conference since 2019 hosted by the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of San Francisco and promises to be bigger and better than ever.

“The annual YAL Conference has become an important component of ministry in the Metropolis of San Francisco, and is committed to keeping young adults engaged in their faith and creating a forum for positive interaction with others who share their same faith and commitment to Christ,” stated His Eminence Metropolitan Gerasimos of San Francisco. “I know this Conference will ‘FULFILL’ the participants with spiritual nourishment to empower them as they continue their education and pursue their professional careers.”

Conference attendees will enjoy a full weekend of events, workshops, worship, and relaxation from Thursday, August 31 to Monday, September 4, at the Hyatt Regency Orange County in sunny Orange County, CA. Highlights of the weekend include engaging workshops, worship, dances, social events, an afternoon at the beach, a formal Hellenic Gala, and a fun-filled event called ‘Rockin’ YAL’ at the House of Blues in Anaheim, CA. Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy live music, dancing, and an unforgettable night of entertainment at this iconic venue. Diakonia is also an important part of the YAL ministry and will include a program to benefit those in need in the local community.

Exciting speakers and convos (workshops) will be offered that will expand on the Conference theme ‘FULFILL’ and provide participants with a roadmap of how to live a life in Christ and find fulfillment both spiritually and professionally without compromising one’s faith and morals.

Registration includes all meals, events, workshops, transportation to conference events, and much more.

Space is limited, so book your travel and hotel as soon as possible. The Conference each year is a sell-out with participants across the Archdiocese, so be sure to register today online: https://shorturl.at/enqE4.

Registration closes August 14. Deadlines are on a first come-first served basis.

RELATED

Politics
Fearing for Greece, Menendez Still Opposes US F-16’s Going to Turkey

WASHINGTON - US Senator Bob Menendez, who heads the Foreign Relations Committee, said he will try to bar US-made F-16 fighter jets from going to Turkey, which could violate Greek airspace or be used against Greece in a conflict.

United States
THI/TNH Takeover – Nicole Vournazos
Associations
The 101st AHEPA Supreme Convention in Las Vegas July 23-29

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.