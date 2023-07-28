YAL Conference Takes Place Labor Day Weekend in Orange County, CA

Events

SAN FRANCISCO – The Young Adult League (YAL) Conference, titled ‘Fulfill Your Life in Christ,’ takes place August 31-September 4, Labor Day Weekend 2023 in Orange County, CA. This will be the fifth YAL Conference since 2019 hosted by the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of San Francisco and promises to be bigger and better than ever.

“The annual YAL Conference has become an important component of ministry in the Metropolis of San Francisco, and is committed to keeping young adults engaged in their faith and creating a forum for positive interaction with others who share their same faith and commitment to Christ,” stated His Eminence Metropolitan Gerasimos of San Francisco. “I know this Conference will ‘FULFILL’ the participants with spiritual nourishment to empower them as they continue their education and pursue their professional careers.”

Conference attendees will enjoy a full weekend of events, workshops, worship, and relaxation from Thursday, August 31 to Monday, September 4, at the Hyatt Regency Orange County in sunny Orange County, CA. Highlights of the weekend include engaging workshops, worship, dances, social events, an afternoon at the beach, a formal Hellenic Gala, and a fun-filled event called ‘Rockin’ YAL’ at the House of Blues in Anaheim, CA. Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy live music, dancing, and an unforgettable night of entertainment at this iconic venue. Diakonia is also an important part of the YAL ministry and will include a program to benefit those in need in the local community.

Exciting speakers and convos (workshops) will be offered that will expand on the Conference theme ‘FULFILL’ and provide participants with a roadmap of how to live a life in Christ and find fulfillment both spiritually and professionally without compromising one’s faith and morals.

Registration includes all meals, events, workshops, transportation to conference events, and much more.

Space is limited, so book your travel and hotel as soon as possible. The Conference each year is a sell-out with participants across the Archdiocese, so be sure to register today online: https://shorturl.at/enqE4.

Registration closes August 14. Deadlines are on a first come-first served basis.