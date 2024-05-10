x

May 10, 2024

WWF Says Greek Islands Building Rampage “Reckless,” Must Stop Now

May 10, 2024
By The National Herald
Greece Beach Revolt
FILE - A man reads his book in the shadows of a tree at a beach, at Glyfada suburb, in Athens, Greece, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis, File)

Runaway development on Greek islands grabbing public beaches the government said it wants to protect – while luring foreign investors to build luxury facilities – has to cease, said the head of the WWF’s Mediterranean office Alessio Satta.

He said it’s the most underestimated problem in the region but didn’t say if his organization would try to stop it through legal means which haven’t been taken to overturn a law allowing the unconstitutional leasing of public beaches.

Speaking to Kathimerini, Satta said the real problem is land consumption and reckless coastal development overwhelming islands and infrastructure and bringing environmental risks not being contained.

“All the efforts to reduce water and energy consumption made by the governments of the Mediterranean countries are misleading. They are useful but they mislead the public from the real problem,” he said, no sign the government is listening.

The New Democracy government – while saying it wants to control overtourism and runaway construction – is also luring more foreign investors to build, especially on popular islands already overrun with too many people.

