WSJ: Thinking Positive Made Venture Capitalist John Pappajohn Very Rich

NEW YORK – He had a rich, full life – living until 94 – and along the way, John Pappajohn of Iowa went from running an insurance company to taking bets on venture capital that made him so much money he gave away $100 million.

How did he do it? PMA, he said – a Positive Mental Attitude ingrained when he was a young insurance agent in the 1960s and read a book by self-help author W. Clement Stone that instilled it in him.

He died in Naples, Florida and The Wall Street Journal recalled his life and love of philanthropy and giving back – and not just money but advice for budding entrepreneurs on how to get the top.

https://www.wsj.com/articles/john-pappajohn-iowa-venture-capitalist-who-focused-on-medical-plays-dies-at-94-e0f00968

As head of Pappajohn Capital Resources and other entities, he was involved in more than 100 startups and served as a director at more than 40 public companies, the newspaper said.

His donations were many, including to medical and educational causes, and entrepreneurial incubators at five Iowa universities and colleges and a sculpture park in Des Moines.

On his lapel, he wore a button reading PMA, for positive mental attitude. When he met young entrepreneurs, he often told them, “If I can do it, you can do it,” the story noted of what drove him.

It was the success story of another Greek immigrant and the work ethic that so many who came from Greece brought with them to the United States to be achievers in a number of fields.

After a couple of misses, in a company making lawn mowers and an asbestos-removal service, one of his big hits was investing in a home healthcare company that became Caremark and in medical technology businesses.

He had a sense of humor too, and had to because his name often found people thinking he founded the Papa John’s pizza chain. “All the flight attendants ask me for free coupons,” he said.

He was born John George Pappajohn on July 31, 1928, in Greece, his father coming to the US nine months later and then his mother, settling in Mason City, Iowa where his dad worked at a brick and tile factory and opened a grocery store, open seven days a week.

Pappajohn had trouble learning English, the story said, and even had to repeat kindergarten but as a boy he scavenged for scraps to sell, said The Des Moines Register of his early life.

A local Boy Scout troop refused to admit him because he was Greek and lived in a poor part of town and his father died when he was 16, leaving him and his brothers Aristotle and Socrates to run the store.

It took him six years to earn a degree at the University of Iowa because he and his brothers took turns going to classes and working to support the family and he even took on a job as a butcher in a grocery store.

But when he was finally graduated he had no debts and about $2,000 in savings and a life pattern was formed.

When he set up his own insurance agency it had a slogan: Pappajohn Has The Answer and he then met with the author Stone whose advice propelled and put him on a path to think he could achieve what he wanted.

Then he met Mary Limberis, a kitchen designer, at a church gathering and they married in 1961, sharing an interest in collecting art that continued when he could afford just about anything he wanted.

When he left the life insurance business for venture capital and financial consulting he set up entrepreneurial centers and met with people wanting to start companies and encouraged them.

“When I deal with my companies, I’m the ‘rah rah’ guy,” he told the Register. “It’s my job to excite them and motivate them to do better with what they’re doing.” That’s PMA.