x

November 30, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 35ºF

ATHENS 68ºF

Literature

Writing a Woman’s Life: Eva Palmer Sikelianos, with Artemis Leontis

November 30, 2023
By The National Herald
CYA Virtual Lecture Writing a womans life
The CYA Virtual Lecture Series continues on December 6 with Professor Artemis Leontis discussing ‘Writing a Woman's Life: Eva Palmer Sikelianos.’ Photo: Courtesy of CYA

ATHENS – College Year in Athens (CYA) continues its Virtual Lecture Series via Zoom on Wednesday, December 6, 12 PM ET / 7 PM Greece, with an engaging and insightful virtual lecture about the extraordinary life of Eva Palmer Sikelianos.

Esteemed guest speaker, Professor Artemis Leontis, C. P. Cavafy Professor of Modern Greek and Comparative Literature at the University of Michigan, will delve into the biography of the Bryn Mawr-educated American visionary who lived in Greece from 1907 to 1933 and was married to the renowned poet Angelos Sikelianos.

CYA Professor Nina Papathanasopoulou will facilitate the lecture and serve as the discussant for this thought-provoking session.

To attend ‘Writing a Woman’s Life: Eva Palmer Sikelianos,’ please register online: https://tinyurl.com/dpd8bcud.

Even if you cannot participate in the live event, registering will ensure you receive the recording, which will be sent within 1-2 days after the lecture.

After registration, you will receive a Zoom confirmation email to join the discussion. You may ask questions through the Chatbox or Q&A feature on Zoom.

Professor Leontis is the author of Eva Palmer Sikelianos: A Life in Ruins and will delve into various aspects of Eva Palmer Sikelianos’ life, including her pivotal contributions to the revival of ancient traditions, her collaborative efforts with her husband, the Greek poet Angelos Sikelianos, in organizing the Delphic Festivals in the 1920s, and the complexities of her unconventional lifestyle.

RELATED

Culture
NY Times Adds its Voice to Callas Centennial Tributes

NEW YORK – “Her voice is the shadow that remains after shock, after anger: the sound of a woman realizing she has nothing left to live for.

Music
Shane MacGowan, Frontman of The Pogues, Dies at Age 65
Music
Operatic Tribute to Callas in Athens Brings Diva & Her Powerful Lover to Life

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Echoes of Asia Minor: Life, Catastrophe and Resilience Opens at Consulate in NYC

NEW YORK – Consul General of Greece in New York Dinos Konstantinou in collaboration with the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America hosted the opening reception of the moving exhibition Echoes of Asia Minor: Life, Catastrophe and Resilience on November 29 at the Consulate General of Greece in New York.

NEW YORK – The Hellenic Film Society USA presents Maria by Callas, the acclaimed documentary that tells the life story of the legendary Greek-American opera singer.

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — U.

TOKYO (AP) — Global leaders paid tribute to former U.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A defiant Rep.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.