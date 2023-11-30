Writing a Woman’s Life: Eva Palmer Sikelianos, with Artemis Leontis

Literature

College Year in Athens (CYA) continues its Virtual Lecture Series with an engaging and insightful virtual lecture about the extraordinary life of Eva Palmer Sikelianos.

Esteemed guest speaker, Professor Artemis Leontis, C. P. Cavafy Professor of Modern Greek and Comparative Literature at the University of Michigan, will delve into the biography of the Bryn Mawr-educated American visionary who lived in Greece from 1907 to 1933 and was married to the renowned poet Angelos Sikelianos.

CYA Professor Nina Papathanasopoulou will facilitate the lecture and serve as the discussant for this thought-provoking session.

Professor Leontis is the author of Eva Palmer Sikelianos: A Life in Ruins and will delve into various aspects of Eva Palmer Sikelianos’ life, including her pivotal contributions to the revival of ancient traditions, her collaborative efforts with her husband, the Greek poet Angelos Sikelianos, in organizing the Delphic Festivals in the 1920s, and the complexities of her unconventional lifestyle.