January 3, 2022

Writer Detained in Greece Faces Deportation Back to Turkey

January 3, 2022
By The National Herald
59476581_10156000287436968_5625844731792588800_n
Turkish-Armenian writer Sevan Nişanyan. (Photo via Fcaebook)

ATHENS – A provocative Turkish-Armenian writer facing a number of charges in Turkey could be returned there from the Greek island of Samos, his Greek wife said, to face prosecution.

Sevan Nişanyan has been living in Greece under a temporary permit but his wife Ira Tzourou said on social media that it wasn’t renewed and he was detained on the island until a court decides on deportation.

That was reported by Turkey’s pro-government The Daily Sabah newspaper that is a mouthpiece for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who has been trying to get his critics. The paper said police didn’t confirm the case.

That is especially targeted at anyone believed to be followers of an exiled cleric Fethullah Gulen, who is living in Pennsylvania and who Erdogan accused of orchestrating a failed 2016 coup attempt against him.

Nişanyan was jailed in Turkey in 2014 on charges of illegal construction, escaped from a low-security prison in 2017 and sought asylum in Greece. Turkey charged him with social media posts apparently applauding 2020 earthquake casualties, and allegedly trivializing rape.

