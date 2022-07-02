x

July 2, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.04 USD

NYC 82ºF

ATHENS 86ºF

Community

Wrestler Diakomihalis Earns U.S. Team Spot for World Tournament

July 2, 2022
By The National Herald
253t
Two-time world champion Yianni Diakomihalis. (Photo via Instagram)

Two-time world champion Yianni Diakomihalis, who wrestles in the 65-kilogram (143-pound) category for Cornell, made the U.S. team for the World Championship in Serbia with a tense victory at the Beat the Streets Final X event in New York.

Diakomihalis had to get past Evan Henderson, a two-time All-American for North Carolina after a disappointing loss in the U.S. Olympic trials for the 2020 team. From Hilton, New York, Diakomihalis won 210 straight matches in high school.

Henderson led Diakomihalis for most of the final minute, but Diakomihalis scored with 2 seconds remaining to take the lead, and a lost challenge set the final score at 11-9 in favor of the Spartan Combat wrestler, reported The Tribune-Democrat.

Henderson relied on defense that worked in a first match in the best-of-three, but Diakomihalis, who has beaten many of the world’s best, adjusted and scored almost at will against a tough opponent for a 14-4 technical fall victory.

After college wrestling was cancelled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic he returned the next year at won his third college title, finishing with a perfect 28-0 record. Now comes the world.

RELATED

Community
Wimbledon Updates | Kyrgios Fined $10K for Conduct in 1st Rd

WIMBLEDON, England — The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local): ___ 10:35 p.

Community
Spit, “Disrespect” Arrive at Wimbledon as Tennis Turns Ugly
Community
Kyrgios Out of Mallorca Tournament with Abdominal Injury

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Woman Fatally Shot while Pushing Stroller on Upper East Side

NEW YORK — A 20-year-old woman was fatally shot Wednesday night while she pushed her infant daughter in a stroller on the Upper East Side, police said.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings