Wrestler Diakomihalis Earns U.S. Team Spot for World Tournament

Two-time world champion Yianni Diakomihalis, who wrestles in the 65-kilogram (143-pound) category for Cornell, made the U.S. team for the World Championship in Serbia with a tense victory at the Beat the Streets Final X event in New York.

Diakomihalis had to get past Evan Henderson, a two-time All-American for North Carolina after a disappointing loss in the U.S. Olympic trials for the 2020 team. From Hilton, New York, Diakomihalis won 210 straight matches in high school.

Henderson led Diakomihalis for most of the final minute, but Diakomihalis scored with 2 seconds remaining to take the lead, and a lost challenge set the final score at 11-9 in favor of the Spartan Combat wrestler, reported The Tribune-Democrat.

Henderson relied on defense that worked in a first match in the best-of-three, but Diakomihalis, who has beaten many of the world’s best, adjusted and scored almost at will against a tough opponent for a 14-4 technical fall victory.

After college wrestling was cancelled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic he returned the next year at won his third college title, finishing with a perfect 28-0 record. Now comes the world.