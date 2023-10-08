Worries Rusting Athens Olympic Stadium Roof May be Taken Down

Society

FILE - The Olympic stadium is seen from above in Athens, Greece on April 19, 2006. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis, File)

ATHENS – The rusting of the celebrated white-ribbed steel roof that adorns the Athens Olympic Stadium, now closed for safety reasons, is so bad that there’s fears the symbol atop the facility may have to be removed.

In a report, the British newspaper The Guardian’s correspondent Helena Smith wrote that the design by noted Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava that has been unmaintained since the 2004 Olympics can’t be saved.

The stadium that since has hosted events including major concerts was abruptly shut during a bridge tournament that saw the players required to leave immediately and that it would be closed “indefinitely” over safety concerns.

It wasn’t said if the roof was at risk of collapsing but the double-arched roof was found to have failed to “meet the legally permitted levels of static adequacy,” said the state public asset body which inspects it.

A nearby velodrome, covered with a similar structure, would also have to close because it, too, had shown signs of instability. “It would be superficial and even foolish to give any timetable … or say when either the velodrome or stadium will open,” Sports Minister Yiannis Vroutsis, told reporters.

There will be another inspection by a professional association of engineers which advises the government on public works projects but the newspaper said, citing sources not named, “Nothing at this point is being ruled out. Maybe it will have to come down.” Rust was found on the steel cables and arches and bolts too.

The shutdown caused the cancellations of a series of events, with a sold-out concert by the group Coldplay in 2024 also seen not being allowed to take place, causing a loss of revenues.

“It is a known fact that the ( [OAKA Olympic complex] had not been maintained for two decades,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis posted online without indicating why his government, which had a 2020 report on its state, didn’t act.

“Who does not feel disappointed when they see the pictures of such important facilities that have been left to their fate for so many years?” he said, a lack of money for maintenance being cited over the years.

From 2010-18 Greece was locked in an economic and austerity crisis that saw budgets cut to the bone, and big pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions and worker firings, and state assets being sold off.

“There wasn’t the money for maintaining OAKA,” recalled Stavros Kontonis, who was Sports Minister for the then-ruling Radical Left SYRIZA from 2015-19, no report on how much it would cost to paint or maintain the iconic roof.

“The venue had been left to the mercy of God from 2004 to 2014,” he said, adding that ministry officials couldn’t even find files on the stadium. “We were forced to ask for it from Calatrava’s office in Spain,” he said.

“It has become a symbol of the collapse of the narrative of modernisation of Greece,” Yannis Tsirbas, an associate professor of political science at Athens University, told the Guardian. “More than ever we now know (Greece’s) modernization was just that: a narrative, and not the reality,” he said.