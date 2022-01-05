Worries Mount Omicron Will Deplete Greece’s Public Office Workers

Society

ATHENS – The fast spread of the highly-contagious Omicron Variant of COVID-19 has forced Greece’s New Democracy government to draw up plans to deal with potential shortages of workers in public offices if infections mount.

Omicron has brought a record number of cases, hospitalizations, patients on ventilators in public hospital Intensive Care Units (ICUs) and deaths although it’s less deadly, but making more people ill enough to stay home.

The Interior Ministry directed public sector administrators to draw up plans of action if the health crisis gets out of control, to make sure that essential services can still be delivered, said Kathimerini.

Department supervisors must figure out the minimum amount of human resources and specialization to keep operating and to transfer workers between agencies if needed, the report said.

That’s similar to a plan put in place in March 2020 when the pandemic first struck and brought long lockdowns that closed non-essential businesses and public sector services were diminished.

Despite the spread of Omicron, the situation this time is seen as relatively easier to manage because quarantine periods for the infected have been cut from 10 days to five and most of the public sector is vaccinated.

But there are some 2,000 national health service workers in quarantine after being infected with the virus although even the loss of that number hasn’t caused any critical situations with hospitals or health offices, the report said.

The head of the first Health District of Attica, Panagiotis Stathis, told Kathimerini that absences because of COVID range from 1.4-2.2 percent per unit. “The situation is manageable. The problem is not as acute as it seems,” he said.

“We are keeping a close eye on how the situation is evolving and, if necessary, there will be internal changes with staff being moved between departments or the suspension of surgeries. In the fourth wave, hospitals in Athens did not need to suspend regular surgeries and I do not believe that this will have to be done now,” Stathis added.