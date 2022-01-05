x

January 5, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 36ºF

ATHENS 63ºF

Society

Worries Mount Omicron Will Deplete Greece’s Public Office Workers

January 5, 2022
By Associated Press
Virus Outbreak Greece
People wait outside a Health Center to conduct a COVID-19 rapid test in Athens, Greece, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas)

ATHENS – The fast spread of the highly-contagious Omicron Variant of COVID-19 has forced Greece’s New Democracy government to draw up plans to deal with potential shortages of workers in public offices if infections mount.

Omicron has brought a record number of cases, hospitalizations, patients on ventilators in public hospital Intensive Care Units (ICUs) and deaths although it’s less deadly, but making more people ill enough to stay home.

The Interior Ministry directed public sector administrators to draw up plans of action if the health crisis gets out of control, to make sure that essential services can still be delivered, said Kathimerini.

Department supervisors must figure out the minimum amount of human resources and specialization to keep operating and to transfer workers between agencies if needed, the report said.

That’s similar to a plan put in place in March 2020 when the pandemic first struck and brought long lockdowns that closed non-essential businesses and public sector services were diminished.

Despite the spread of Omicron, the situation this time is seen as relatively easier to manage because quarantine periods for the infected have been cut from 10 days to five and most of the public sector is vaccinated.

But there are some 2,000 national health service workers in quarantine after being infected with the virus although even the loss of that number hasn’t caused any critical situations with hospitals or health offices, the report said.

The head of the first Health District of Attica, Panagiotis Stathis, told Kathimerini that absences because of COVID range from 1.4-2.2 percent per unit. “The situation is manageable. The problem is not as acute as it seems,” he said.

“We are keeping a close eye on how the situation is evolving and, if necessary, there will be internal changes with staff being moved between departments or the suspension of surgeries. In the fourth wave, hospitals in Athens did not need to suspend regular surgeries and I do not believe that this will have to be done now,” Stathis added.

RELATED

Politics
Turkey Threatens Greece Over Arms Deals, Seas Dispute Simmers

ATHENS - With Turkey and Greece's foreign chiefs taking shots at each other over the rights to the seas, the head of Turkey’s main nationalist party, Devlet Bahceli, said Greece should stop acquiring weapons.

Politics
Greece Fines Pakistanis for New Year’s Eve Syntagma Showing
Society
Going… Going…. Gone: Greece’s Population Keeps Shrinking

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Top Stories

United States

TARPON SPRINGS, FL – The schedule of events for the Epiphany celebration, January 5-8, and the Tarpon Springs- Chania, Crete, Greece Sister Cities program of events January 4-9 was released on January 3.

Society

ΑΤΗΕΝS - Greece confirmed 36,246 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 38 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Monday.

General News

NEW YORK - Adhering to the city's COVID measures, the Greek-American community celebrated the new year at various nightclubs in Astoria.

General News

Video

Biden Urges Concern But Not Alarm in US as Omicron Rises

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden urged concern but not alarm as the United States set records for daily reported COVID-19 cases and his administration struggled to ease concerns about testing shortages, school closures and other disruptions caused by the omicron variant.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings