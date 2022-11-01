x

November 1, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $0.99 USD

NYC 59ºF

ATHENS 77ºF

USA

World Series Rainout, Astros-Phils to Play Game 3 Tuesday

November 1, 2022
By Associated Press
World Series Astros Phillies Baseball
Fans leave Citizens Bank Park before Game 3 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in Philadelphia. The game was postponed by rain Monday night with the matchup tied 1-1. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

PHILADELPHIA — In the City of Brotherly Love and the undefeated Eagles, Justin Verlander showed the reverse of the first and playfully gave Phillies fans another kind of bird Monday — with his middle finger as he stepped off Houston’s team bus.

“Whole interaction was in jest as all the fans around you were just saying hello in their native tongue,” Verlander tweeted several hours later. “So I responded in kind … all in good fun. I enjoyed the banter.”

One more finger, of course, than you’d need to count the Astros ace’s World Series wins, 0-6 with a 6.07 ERA in eight starts.

Also the number of days Game 3 of the World Series was delayed — postponed by rain with the matchup tied 1-1, pushing the entire Fall Classic schedule back one day.

“We waited long enough that we can see on the radar what’s coming,” baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said. “We had three, actually four different weather people looking at it. Everyone was consistent about this second wave of rain.”

The rainout moved Game 3 to Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park, when the weather was supposed to be all clear and first lady Jill Biden had planned to attend Game 4. There was a smattering of boos at the ballpark when the washout was announced an hour before the scheduled first pitch on Halloween night.

Game 4 will now be played Wednesday and Game 5 is set for the scheduled travel day on Thursday night — Game 5 will compete with the NFL game that has, of all teams, the Philadelphia Eagles in Houston against the Texans.

There will be a travel day on Friday if necessary. That had been the original date of Game 6.

Game 6 has been rescheduled for Saturday and Game 7 would be Sunday. All games will start at 8:03 p.m. ET.

There has not been a World Series day game since 1987, and it appeared there was little discussion about turning Game 5 on Thursday into a late-afternoon start and keep it away from the NFL as it reigns as a ratings juggernaut. The Eagles-Texans game will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The World Series airs on Fox.

“For the World Series, an important consideration for us is having the biggest audience we can possibly get, and that’s a prime-time audience. That’s the reality,” Manfred said. “We think we have a great product that fans want to see. And we’re going to put the games on when it makes sense to play the games and hope to get a good audience.”

Houston right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. is set to pitch against Phillies lefty Ranger Suárez in Game 3. Noah Syndergaard had been scheduled to start for Philadelphia before the rainout.

“It affects both teams. You just have to turn it off, get a good night’s rest and be ready to play tomorrow,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said. “It’s part of the game. You can’t control the weather, so you just deal with it.”

Phillies manager Rob Thomson was fine with the decision by Major League Baseball to postpone the game.

“Everybody would rather play in dry conditions. It’s going to be fair for everybody,” he said.

For fans, tickets that were good for Monday night now become valid for Tuesday’s game, when the calendar rolls over to November.

Game 1 starter Aaron Nola will start for the Phillies in Game 4 against Cristian Javier. Either Syndergaard or Kyle Gibson will start Game 5 for the Phils. Game 2 starter Zack Wheeler takes the mound for Game 6 on extra rest, setting up Suárez to start a possible Game 7 in Houston.

Thomson felt confident turning to Suárez in Game 7 even though he was roughed up by the Astros for six runs in three innings on Oct. 4 in his final start of the season.

“Some guys get sped up, get a little excited,” Thomson said. “Some guys, their heartbeat stays the same, and Ranger is one of those guys.”

Phillies righty Kyle Gibson could start Game 5 if the Phillies turn to Syndergaard in the bullpen in either of the next two games. Syndergaard went to the outfield after the postponement for some light long tossing in the rain.

Gibson would be a stretch after he went 10-8 in 31 starts but none since Oct. 1. His only postseason appearance was 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief in Game 2 of the NLCS on Oct. 19 against the Padres. Gibson went 1-3 with a 9.79 ERA over his last six regular-season starts. Thomson said he could get 60-65 pitches out of Gibson.

The Astros and Phillies both worked out on the field Monday before the tarp was put down around 5 p.m. It started to rain about an hour later.

“I’m glad we took some batting practice and played some balls off the wall. That’s their real home-field advantage,” Baker said.

And once again, rain intruded on the World Series in Philly.

In 2008, the clinching Game 5 actually took three days to play. The Phillies and Tampa Bay were tied when the game was suspended and, after steady rain the next day, Philadelphia won the World Series a day after that.

The start of World Series games in Philadelphia in 1993, at Veterans Stadium, and 2009, at Citizens Bank Park, were delayed by rain. This year, the Phillies clinched the NL Championship Series with a win against San Diego on a rainy, gusty Sunday.

RELATED

USA
Holiday Delivers as Bucks Nip Pistons 110-108, Stay Unbeaten (Highlights)

MILWAUKEE — Jrue Holiday made sure the young and pesky Detroit Pistons wouldn't take down an NBA heavyweight for a second straight night.

USA
Harden, Maxey Lead 76ers Past Wizards 118-111 (Highlights)
USA
Fans in ‘Fight Antisemitism’ Shirts Courtside at Nets Game

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

15 Hurt, Including 3 Children, in Chicago Halloween Shooting

CHICAGO — As many as 15 people, including three children, were injured in a drive-by shooting on Halloween night that sent shots flying into a crowd along a Chicago street corner, police said.

WASHINGTON — Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday put a temporary hold on the handover of former President Donald Trump's tax returns to a congressional committee.

ATHENS - Greek citizens will have the option to use the Gov.

BRUSSELS - The European Commission, in a reply to a question put by ruling New Democracy MEP Manolis Kefalogiannis, said that Turkey must respect the sovereignty, territorial integrity and sovereign rights of all EU member-states or face repercussions, according to a press release issued by the MEP on Tuesday.

KYIV, Ukraine — Experts from the United Nations' nuclear power agency inspected two sites in Ukraine on Tuesday that Russia identified in unfounded claims that Ukrainian authorities planned to set off radioactive "dirty bombs" in their own invaded country.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings