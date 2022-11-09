x

November 9, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.01 USD

NYC 52ºF

ATHENS 57ºF

USA

World Series, Football Dominate Week’s TV Ratings

November 9, 2022
By Associated Press
Titans Chiefs Football
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs with the ball past Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98), safety Andrew Adams (47) and linebacker David Long Jr. (51) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

NEW YORK — Here are the 20 most-watched programs in prime-time television for the week of Oct. 31-Nov. 6, according to the Nielsen company.

1. NFL Football: Tennessee at Kansas City, NBC, 17.69 million.

2. “NFL Pregame” (Sunday), NBC, 13.81 million.

3. World Series Game 5: Houston at Philadelphia, Fox, 12.77 million.

4. World Series Game 6: Philadelphia at Houston, Fox, 12.55 million.

5. World Series Game 4: Houston at Philadelphia, Fox, 11.81 million.

6. World Series Game 3: Houston at Philadelphia, Fox, 11.16 million.

7. “Football Night in America, Part 3,” NBC, 10.678 million.

8. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 10.676 million.

9. NFL Football: Cincinnati at Cleveland, ESPN, 10.01 million.

10. College Football: Alabama at LSU, ESPN, 7.58 million.

11. “Football Night in America, Part 2,” NBC, 6.98 million.

12. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 6.89 million.

13. “FBI,” CBS, 6.88 million.

14. “Chicago Med,” NBC, 6.58 million.

15. “Chicago Fire,” NBC, 6.56 million.

16. “The Voice” (Monday), NBC, 6.26 million.

17. “Ghosts,” CBS, 6.15 million.

18. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 6.09 million.

19. “The Voice” (Tuesday), NBC, 5.81 million.

20. “Fire Country,” CBS, 5.53 million.

 

RELATED

USA
Doncic Extends 30-Point Streak to 9, Mavs Edge Nets 96-94 (Highlights)

DALLAS — Luka Doncic scored 36 points, becoming only the second NBA player ever with nine consecutive games of at least 30 to begin the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Brooklyn Nets 96-94 on Monday night.

USA
Clippers Rally Late, Snap Cavaliers’ 8-Game Win Streak
USA
NBA All-Star Player Dwight Howard Headed to Taiwan

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Election 2022: GOP Predicting Wins, Dems Brace for Setbacks

WASHINGTON — A tumultuous election season that tugged again at America's searing political divides and raised questions about its commitment to a democratic future comes to a close on Tuesday as voters cast ballots in the first national election of Joe Biden's presidency.

JERUSALEM — Israeli archeologists have found an ancient comb dating back some 3,700 years ago and bearing what is likely the oldest known full sentence in Canaanite alphabetical script, according to an article published Wednesday.

NEW YORK — Democrat Kathy Hochul has become the first woman elected New York governor, winning the office outright that she took over in 2021 when former Gov.

ELKINS PARK, PA – The Annunciation/Evangelismos Greek Orthodox Community of Philadelphia on November 5-6 celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Thyranoixia, the opening of the doors, of its present church in Elkins Park, PA.

WASHINGTON — Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman has defeated Republican Dr.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings