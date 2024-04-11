x

April 11, 2024

World Green Tax Fund for the Vision of Delphi

April 11, 2024
Press Release
heptapolis1
The panel of the event: (from left) Panagiotis Mylonas, Baron Toni Breidel, Pavlos Pisanos, Stefanos Vogazianos Roy, Michael Poulantzas.

ATHENS. On Saturday, April 6, 2024, at 6 pm, at the Cultural Centre of the Municipality of Athens, “Antonis Tritsis” hall, OLYMPOS – Global Spiritual Centre presented the funding framework of the project “Heptapolis – Trilogy, the Vision of Delphi” entitled “World Green Taxation Fund”.

The construction of Heptapolis in the Greater Delphi area (www.heptapolis.com) has already secured the required building space comprising a total of 15 million square meters. The cost of the “Heptapolis – Trilogy” projects is extremely high and requires special studies of European programmes, investment and banking institutions and the proposed inventive body “World Green Taxation Fund” (WGTF) of population type, based on the requested positive response of the 193 member states of the United Nations and UNESCO.

The requested proposal will be submitted to the UN and will concern the “World Green Taxation Fund” (WGTF), the basic structure of which is as follows:

1) Each UN member state will certify to the management body a certain number of population at the end of each annual census period.

2) For each person of the population, each state will pay to the WGTF the sum of one euro or one dollar per year, for a specific period of 10 years, to be used for the completion of the building projects of Heptapolis as well as the current beneficial programs of the UN and UNESCO, which will share in the annual income of the WGTF.

The President of the Association “OLYMPOS – World Spiritual Center” Pavlos Pisanos.

Note: the Member States of China and India, due to their overpopulation, will be included in the population numbering of the Member States of the European Union on an equal basis.

3) In return of one euro or one dollar per year for each person will be the free provision of 10 documented digital courses of Education, Culture and Culture, in Greek or English, of Avatar e-Learning, which will be increased every year by ten new courses selected by the competent bodies of the Ministry of Education of each country.

4) It is clarified that, over a period of 10 years, each person will have paid 10 euros or 10 dollars in total and will have access to 100 digital Training Courses by leading educators, teachers, professors and scientists, forming a prestigious digital library of renowned intellectual authority, which will act as a leading educational institution of complementary knowledge, the possession of which will contribute to the uplift of the intellectual level of every population and every nation, on every continent on the whole planet.

5) A large part of the Training Courses is already completed in the digital library of “Avatar e-Learning” which started in 2015 the compilation and integration of the Training Courses for primary, secondary and tertiary education of students in each country.

6) It is proposed that the financial management of the funds received from the W.G.T.F. be undertaken by the competent services of the United Nations Organization, while the intellectual management of the Avatar e-Learning courses is proposed to be undertaken by the competent services of UNESCO, in the context of its struggle for the education of the peoples of the Earth, which is one of the dominant projects of its statutes.

7) In the digital Heptapolis (www.heptapolis.com) there are already 3D representations of all the necessary building complexes of the UN, UNESCO and the EUROPEAN UNION as well as the descriptions of the activities of the 193 UN member states within Heptapolis.

At the end of the event, a reception was followed by a lively discussion among the guests, who were enthusiastic about the detailed presentation of the proposal and the impressive appearance of the Avatar e-Learning courses, as well as by the international reputation of the professors involved in the course writing staff.

