x

November 27, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.04 USD

NYC 40ºF

ATHENS 57ºF

Society

Work Progressing for Nicosia’s Mediterranean Hospitality Venture

November 27, 2022
By The National Herald
A bus passes outside of the health ministry in capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Monday, March 9, 2020. Cyprus' Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou during a statement to the press has confirmed the first two cases of COVID-19, coronavirus, in Cyprus. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
FILE - A bus passes outside of the health ministry in capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Monday, March 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA – A major project for the Cypriot capital Nicosia, the Mediterranean Hospitality Venture (MHV) is going on and by 2025 will include renovation of the Landmark Hotel into a 5-star development and two high-rise buildings.

There will be a 17-story structure with 53 apartments and a 16-story uilding with state-of-the-art office facilities and both will have two-level underground parking garages, reported In-Cyprus.

The report said it will transform the urban landscape of the city and is expected to lure other developments as a magnet attraction and lure globally known brand products, part of the strategy of the MHV Group.

The company’s CEO Michael said: “The project will be a jewel not only for Nicosia but for the whole of Cyprus. It is a project that will revitalize the city, as it is inextricably linked to the city’s history, in a location that has always been a point of reference as well as a vital part of its identity and journey through time.”

He added that it “will undoubtedly bring multiple benefits to the capital, as it will give fresh impetus to the city’s development,” and said the idea is to provide a high quality of service.

“The Landmark Nicosia remains in the heart of the city and we are confident that it will be an ideal destination to live, work or enjoy unique moments,” he said about the project’s ultimate goal.

RELATED

Politics
Anastasiades Will Again Meet Hardline Turkish-Cypriot Leader Tatar

NICOSIA - Amid worries that there's no hope of reunifying Cyprus more than 48 years after Turkish invasions seized and occupied the northern third of the island, the leaders of the two sides will talk.

Society
Budget Airlines Wizz, Ryanair Add More Routes, Planes on Cyprus
Society
Report: Cyprus Needs Support Facility for Rape Victims

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

NYPD Οfficers, Βystander Save Man who Fell on Subway Tracks (Video)

NEW YORK — Two New York City police officers and a bystander raced to save a man who fell on the tracks at a Manhattan subway station, plucking him out of the way of an oncoming train in a daring rescue captured by an officer's body camera.

NICOSIA - A major project for the Cypriot capital Nicosia, the Mediterranean Hospitality Venture (MHV) is going on and by 2025 will include renovation of the Landmark Hotel into a 5-star development and two high-rise buildings.

THRU DECEMBER 17 NYACK, NY – The Greekish, 8 North Broadway in Nyack, hosts Brunchish & Beats every Sunday, 12-4 PM.

ATHENS - The new Athens metro Line 4 (Alsos Veikou-Goudi), expected to go into full operation in 2029, will serve 340,000 passengers on a daily basis, and indirectly serve to 'remove' from daily circulation 53,000 cars, according to assessments.

ATHENS - The first weekly progress report posted on Facebook last week was received with such unexpected positive response, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Sunday, that it prompted him to "repeat this form of communication (.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.