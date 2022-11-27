Work Progressing for Nicosia’s Mediterranean Hospitality Venture

Society

NICOSIA – A major project for the Cypriot capital Nicosia, the Mediterranean Hospitality Venture (MHV) is going on and by 2025 will include renovation of the Landmark Hotel into a 5-star development and two high-rise buildings.

There will be a 17-story structure with 53 apartments and a 16-story uilding with state-of-the-art office facilities and both will have two-level underground parking garages, reported In-Cyprus.

The report said it will transform the urban landscape of the city and is expected to lure other developments as a magnet attraction and lure globally known brand products, part of the strategy of the MHV Group.

The company’s CEO Michael said: “The project will be a jewel not only for Nicosia but for the whole of Cyprus. It is a project that will revitalize the city, as it is inextricably linked to the city’s history, in a location that has always been a point of reference as well as a vital part of its identity and journey through time.”

He added that it “will undoubtedly bring multiple benefits to the capital, as it will give fresh impetus to the city’s development,” and said the idea is to provide a high quality of service.

“The Landmark Nicosia remains in the heart of the city and we are confident that it will be an ideal destination to live, work or enjoy unique moments,” he said about the project’s ultimate goal.