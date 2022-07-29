x

July 29, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.02 USD

NYC 81ºF

ATHENS 79ºF

USA

Wood Takes No-Hitter into 7th, Giants Beat Cubs to Stop Skid (Highlights)

July 29, 2022
By Associated Press
Cubs Giants Baseball
San Francisco Giants' Alex Wood pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the fifth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Thursday, July 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

SAN FRANCISCO — Alex Wood took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and the San Francisco Giants beat the Chicago Cubs 4-2 on Thursday night to stop a seven-game slide.

Yermín Mercedes hit an early two-run single, and four Giants pitchers combined on a three-hitter to snap Chicago’s six-game winning streak.

An umpire’s ruling that appeared to give the Cubs a break instead contributed to San Francisco’s three-run third.

Wood (7-8) allowed two hits in 6 2/3 innings, striking out two and walking two.

“He’s really deceptive, mixes pitches really well,” Cubs manager David Ross said. “We chased a little bit out of the zone in some hitter’s counts at times, but he’s a really tough pitcher.”

The left-hander got help from his defense as first baseman Darin Ruf scooped a short-hop throw to retire Patrick Wisdom in the fifth, and right fielder Mike Yastrzemski ran hard to catch Christopher Morel’s sixth-inning line drive.

“When we play good defense, we have a chance to win every night,” Wood said.

Wood’s no-hit bid ended in the seventh on Ian Happ’s leadoff single. Two outs later, Wisdom belted his 18th homer of the season, a drive to left field on an 0-1 pitch.

That trimmed San Francisco’s lead to 4-2 and prompted Giants manager Gabe Kapler to summon right-hander Dominic Leone, who struck out Frank Schwindel to end the inning.

John Brebbia threw eight pitches in a hitless eighth and Camilo Doval struck out three in a one-hit ninth for his 13th save.

The Giants opened the scoring against starter Justin Steele (4-7) in the third, which began with Wisdom’s misplay of Yastrzemski’s grounder to third for an error.

With runners at the corners and two outs, Steele uncorked what appeared to be a wild pitch that allowed Yastrzemski to score from third base. But a replay review requested by the Cubs determined the pitch grazed the right pants leg of batter Wilmer Flores, loading the bases.

Mercedes’ bloop single to center scored Yastrzemski and Austin Slater. Thairo Estrada’s infield single brought home Flores to make it 3-0.

Slater added an RBI double in the fourth.

“I think over this last stretch of about a month, it seems like we’ve been playing sloppy ball,” Slater said. “It’s only a matter of time before we start taking advantage of other teams’ mistakes instead of it being the other way around.”

All four runs Steele permitted in 3 2/3 innings were unearned. He allowed five hits and walked one while striking out six.

“One of those outings he had to work hard in some moments but we didn’t play well behind him,” Ross said. “Starting pitching and defense go together, so you get usually good outings when the defense plays well behind you. We didn’t today. Made some mistakes that cost us a lot of runs.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cubs: SS Andrelton Simmons (right shoulder) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa. … RHP Adbert Alzolay (lat strain) could begin throwing bullpens next week. Alzolay has been out since March with an injury originally sustained in spring training.

Giants: 3B Evan Longoria (hamstring strain) fielded grounders before the game. … OF Luis Gonzalez (back) was held out of the starting lineup.

UP NEXT

Marcus Stroman (2-5, 4.38 ERA) takes the mound Friday night for the Cubs seeking his first win since coming off the injured list July 9. The right-hander hasn’t won since May 24 overall.

Giants RHP Alex Cobb (3-4, 4.26) has lost his last three decisions and will be going for his first victory since May 17.

 

RELATED

USA
Mets Get Naquin, Reliever from Reds for 2 Minor Leaguers

NEW YORK — With the trade deadline drawing closer, the first-place New York Mets have been busy getting better from the left side of the plate.

USA
Yankees Get OF Benintendi from Royals for 3 Minor Leaguers
USA
Suns Εxtend contract of NBA’s Coach of the Year Williams

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

‘Rescind the Doctrine’ Protest Greets Pope in Canada

ST-ANNE-DE-BEAUPRÉ, Quebec (AP) — Pope Francis celebrated Mass on Thursday at Canada’s national shrine and came face-to-face with a long-standing demand from Indigenous peoples: to rescind the papal decrees underpinning the so-called “Doctrine of Discovery” and repudiate the theories that legitimized the colonial-era seizure of Native lands and form the basis of some property law today.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings