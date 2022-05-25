Wonderful Hotels in the Dodecanese

Travel

Luxury, history, and creativity merge in the Dodecanese with the hotel trio, Pelagos Suites Hotel & Spa, Aqua Blu Boutique Hotel + Spa, and Albergo Gelsomino. Anna Spanaki, Executive Secretary of the hotel group spoke to TNH, answering questions that would interest those who are planning to visit Kos for the summer.

TNH: Tell us a bit about your three hotels on the island of Kos.

Anna Spanaki: Pelagos Suites Hotel & Spa opened in 2001 and is a family resort with vast outdoor premises, a selection of swimming pools, bars, and restaurants, and an indulgent Spa Center.

Aqua Blu Boutique Hotel + Spa is Mr. Koutsos’ second investment property on the island. It is a unique 5-star boutique hotel, the only member of Small Luxury Hotels of the World in Kos Island, with the award-winning Cuvee Restaurant and Tamaris Spa.

Albergo Gelsomino is one of the most iconic landmarks of Kos, built in 1928. After 90 years, it has been impeccably restored to regain its unparalleled beauty and character. It consists of eight luxurious suites overlooking the Aegean Sea.

TNH: When should guests begin preparing to book their stay?

AS: Guests should begin preparing to book their stay early enough in order to confirm their preferred dates as the demand is pretty high from April till October.

TNH: Are there any special packages/discounts available?

AS: Guests who make their reservations through the hotels’ websites can benefit from 10% off when paying in advance.

TNH: Since Pelagos is a family-friendly hotel, what are some of the activities the children can participate in?

AS: There are kids’ pools, water slides, a playground, a Kid’s club, Mini Disco in the evening and various daily activities. There is also the possibility to enjoy a massage session along with their parents.

TNH: What are the top notch Greek specialty dishes guests should definitely try at Cuvée restaurant at the Aqua Blu hotel?

AS: When guests visit the Cuvee restaurant at Aqua Blu, they should definitely try the Beef Tartare with egg-lemon truffle cream and aged parmesan, the Grouper with Salicornia, and the Lobster with black tagliolini and trout caviar

TNH: How did the decision come about to transform the historic landmark, Albergo Gelsomino, to a hotel after 90 years?

AS: The reason that made me invest in this, is that this building is connected to Kos society in its entirety, and above all to my own childhood as it was a reference point for our daily baths in the sea, while our parents had fun in this area, which was on the ground floor, a restaurant and event space. Consequently, we are very emotionally attached to this monument, and I considered it a great opportunity for me to restore it in the form it had then so that it works again for the people of Kos.”

TNH: Are there any other amenities at each of the hotels that guests particularly look forward to?

AS: Pelagos – Spa center, day & evening entertainment, waterslides, basketball & tennis courts, football 5×5, and boutique.

Aqua Blu – Tamaris Spa, Cuvee, and boutique.

Albergo Gelsomino – the Gelsomino Bike (complimentary for hotel guests), private beach.

TNH: What are the advantages of choosing the island of Kos for a vacation?

AS: Kos has a charming simplicity that reflects the care-free side of Greek summer. One of the largest bicycle networks in Greece, impressive history (Hippocrates, the Asklepieion etc.), night life, sandy beaches, traditional cuisine, beautiful beaches, close to other islands that a guest can visit on daily excursions from Kos.

TNH: What are some sites/beaches near the hotels?

AS: Lambi beach, Tigkaki, Thermes.

TNH: What changes had to take place in the hotels in order to fit the needs of pandemic?

AS: During these uncertain times, our values – responsibility, care, and passion – have never been more important. In order to secure the wellbeing of our guests, colleagues and partners, we have set up procedures, plans and routines related to COVID-19 which are published on our websites.