x

July 20, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.12 USD

NYC 73ºF

ATHENS 97ºF

USA

Women’s World Cup Starts with Ceremony Focused on First Nations

July 20, 2023
By Associated Press
WWCup New Zealand Norway Soccer
Dancers perform during the opening ceremony ahead of the Women's World Cup soccer match between New Zealand and Norway in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — The Women’s World Cup opened Thursday with an elaborate greeting from the Maori people of New Zealand and the First Nations people of Australia.

In a moment intended by FIFA to stress the cultural roots of tournament co-hosts New Zealand and Australia, along with international unity, the roughly 10-minute ceremony focused on groups of people meeting peacefully at the center of the Eden Park stadium.

For New Zealand, volunteers held aloft an artistic representation of a giant stingray, which in traditional beliefs is said to have been caught by the demi-god Maui. It symbolized the country’s North Island. A giant rainbow serpent, representing Australia, was likewise held up by the cast and joined the stingray.

Monique Maihi-Pihema, a descendant of the Ngati Whatua Orakei tribe that has the historical rights over Eden Park, where the opening match between New Zealand and Norway took place, sang a traditional calling to welcome the Australians.

New Zealand players warm-up before the Women’s World Cup soccer match between New Zealand and Norway in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)

The ceremony ended with the official match ball being presented to the United States, the 2019 and 2015 World Cup champions, and 2011 champion Japan, at midfield to represent the Maori koha, a challenge to the other 30 competing teams.

The 32 countries were then introduced on the stadium’s video screens, while dancers performed a unity routine in costumes inspired by the 32 jerseys that each country will wear. BENEE performed the official song of the tournament, “Do It Again,” as the ceremony came to a close.

Just before kickoff, a moment of silence was observed for the victims of a deadly shooting that occurred earlier Thursday in downtown Auckland. The shootings were unrelated to the tournament but happened near team hotels.

New Zealand supporters pose for a photos as they arrive at Eden Park for the Women’s World Cup soccer match between New Zealand and Norway in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)

RELATED

USA
Angels Complete Sweep of Yankees with 7-3 Win, Finishing New York’s 1-5 Trip

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Angels both came into their three-game series looking for momentum after dropping two of three after the All-Star break.

USA
Wrexham Opens US Tour with 5-0 Loss to Chelsea before 50,596 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
USA
Álvarez Homers Twice, Mets Hold on to Beat White Sox 11-10 after Opening 7-run Lead

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.