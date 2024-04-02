x

Woman Stabbed to Death by Ex-Boyfriend Outside Athens Police Station

April 2, 2024
By The National Herald
[368462] ΔΟΛΟΦΟΝΙΑ 28ΧΡΟΝΗΣ ΑΠΟ ΤΟΝ ΠΡΩΗΝ ΣΥΝΤΡΟΦΟ ΤΗΣ ΕΞΩ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ ΑΣΤΥΝΟΜΙΚΟ ΤΜΗΜΑ ΤΩΝ ΑΓΙΩΝ ΑΝΑΡΓΥΡΩΝ (ΜΙΧΑΛΗΣ ΚΑΡΑΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ/EUROKINISSI)
Snapshot from the Police Station of Agioi Anargyroi, Tuesday April 2, 2024. (Photo by Eurokinissi)

ATHENS – A 28-year-old woman seeking protection was stabbed to death by her 39-year-old former boyfriend just outside a police station in an ambush after he followed her there, police said.

An investigation is being conducted into how that happened in the northern neighborhood of Agioi Anargyroi in an attack in which she was stabbed repeatedly, neither her name nor the alleged perpetrator’s being given.

Officials said he was being hospitalized after stabbing himself with the knife he reportedly used to kill her, reports saying she sought out police help after she saw him lingering outside her house.

Snapshot from the Police Station of Agioi Anargyroi, Tuesday April 2, 2024. (Photo by Eurokinissi)

She was killed just a few feet outside the police station, no indication whether there was a guard outside as is the case at some police stations in Athens to monitor people approaching the facilities.

The actions of the officers at the police station where she filed the complaint are being investigated, some reports suggesting the woman asked for protection on her way back home but told no cars were available to escort her.

The reports said she may have been calling the 100 emergency number to ask for an escort when she was attacked, said Kathimerini, the case a latest in a line of attacks and killings of women in Greece by their spouses, boyfriends or partners.

