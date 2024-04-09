x

Woman in Critical Condition after Brutal Attack, Robbery outside St. Demetrios Jamaica

April 9, 2024
By The National Herald
14634774_040824-wabc-queens-assault-suspect-img2
The suspect is seen on video feeling the scene with the victim's purse in this surveillance image from cameras outside St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Jamaica, Queens, NY. Photo: NYPD

JAMAICA HILLS, NY – A 68-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was brutally punched in an attack and robbery on the steps of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 84-35 152 Street in Jamaica, Queens, on April 7, ABC7 Eyewitness News reported.

According to police the attack happened at 8:30 AM in front of the church.

“The victim was followed from behind and when she reached the top of the stairs, the suspect jumped in front of her and knocked her down so hard she went airborne,” ABC7 reported, adding that “the suspect was captured on surveillance camera” and “EMS took the victim to Booth Memorial Hospital following the attack.”

St. Demetrios presiding priest Fr. Konstantinos Kalogridis told ABC7 that “the woman is awake and recovering.”

“I visited her yesterday at the hospital. She was alert. She was conscious. I gave her, you know, a blessing, gave her Holy Communion and gave her a little prayer and an icon,” Fr. Kalogridis told ABC7.

“Meanwhile, the thief was able to get away with a cellphone, credit cards and $300 in cash before fleeing the scene in the victim’s 2006 Nissan Altima,” ABC7 reported, noting that “the suspect was described as 18-25 years old, 5’8″ and medium build. He was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt under a black jacket, black pants, black face mask and black sneakers with red trim.”

“Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477),” ABC7 reported.

Woman in Critical Condition after Brutal Attack, Robbery outside St. Demetrios Jamaica

JAMAICA HILLS, NY – A 68-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was brutally punched in an attack and robbery on the steps of St.

