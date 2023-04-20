x

April 20, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 50ºF

ATHENS 66ºF

SPORTS

Wizards’ Leonsis Fires GM Tommy Sheppard after Missing Playoffs Again

April 20, 2023
By Associated Press
Celtics Wizards Basketball
Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (6) goes to the basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Wizards are shaking up their organization after all — in the front office, at least.

The Wizards fired general manager Tommy Sheppard on Wednesday after the team missed the postseason for a second consecutive season. Sheppard’s dismissal comes less than two years after he received a contract extension in November 2021. Washington went 35-47 in 2021-22 and then posted the same record this season.

“Failure to make the playoffs the last two seasons was very disappointing to our organization and our fans. A search for new leadership will begin immediately for an executive from outside the organization,” owner Ted Leonsis said in a statement. “I would like to thank Tommy for his dedication to the Wizards organization and wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

The Wizards signed star guard Bradley Beal to a max-value contract last offseason, but the team still didn’t show any clear improvement. Early last week, Sheppard met with reporters to wrap up the season. After about a half hour of fielding questions, he was asked if he’d officially met with Leonsis to confirm that he’d be back. He seemed surprised at the question.

“Myself?” Sheppard said. “That’s never been part of a conversation.”

Sheppard said that day that the team hoped to bring back Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma, both of whom have player options. While the Wizards were clearly upset with how this season went, no major changes seemed imminent, but now it’s clear there could be a significant new direction.

Sheppard spent 20 seasons with the organization. He was vice president of basketball operations from 2003-13 and senior vice president of basketball operations from 2013-2019.

He became the interim general manager when Ernie Grunfeld was fired late in the 2018-19 season, then had the interim tag removed. Sheppard’s tenure as GM was eventful. He traded John Wall for Russell Westbrook, then eventually dealt Westbrook away in the deal that brought Kuzma to Washington. Porzingis also came to the Wizards in a trade.

Washington also hired Wes Unseld Jr. as its new coach, and he just finished his second season.

Through all of that, however, Washington hasn’t been able to shed its status as a borderline playoff team at best.

Sheppard did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

___

RELATED

SPORTS
Tsitsipas Beats Shapovalov, Reaches Barcelona Quarterfinals

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Stefanos Tsitsipas reached the quarterfinals of the Barcelona Open by defeating Danis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-2 on Thursday.

USA
Oakland A’s Purchase Land for New Stadium in Las Vegas
USA
Antetokounmpo Unavailable for Bucks in Game 2 of Heat Series

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.