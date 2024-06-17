Witnesses Say Greece Coast Guard Tossed Refugees into Sea to Drown

Society

ATHENS -In the most scathing allegation yet about constant reports that Greece has pushed back refugees – repeatedly denied by the government – nine people who said they were thrown into the water claimed dozens of others tossed into the sea drowned.

They were among more than 40 people alleged to have died as a result of being forced out of Greek territorial waters, or taken back out to sea after reaching Greek islands,a BBC analysis said it had found.

The witnesses told the news site that they survived but that others thrown deliberately into the water had drowned and that the Coast Guard pushed dingies full of refugees back out further into the sea away from Greece.

The report comes just a year after as many as 500 or more refugees and migrants, many of them women and children, drowned when an overcrowded vessel capsized and sank in international waters but in Greece’s rescue jurisdiction.

Survivors in that case, taken to detention centers so journalists couldn’t talk to them, said a Greek Coast Guard vessel caused the sinking by attaching a tow rope to move the ship further out to sea, which the agency denied.

But the Coast Guard vessel had turned off its cameras, preventing any video evidence of what happened being captured, and private boats rescued people who didn’t perish when the fishing vessel went down.

An alleged investigation into the cause has been kept largely secret, after the New Democracy government initially absolved the Coast Guard and human rights groups and activists said the probe has essentially been buried.

The Coast Guard also told the BBC the incidents described never happened, nor did pushbacks documented by major news outlets like The New York Times and videos showing apparent proof were disregarded by the government.

The BBC said it showed to a senior unnamed Greek Coast Guard officer footage of 12 people being loaded onto a Coast Guard boat, and then abandoned on a dinghy, getting a response that it was “obviously illegal,” and “an international crime.”

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ government is trying to keep out refugees and migrants, while holding about 50,000 in detention camps, mostly on islands but also on the mainland as they are seeking asylum.

The BBC said this is the first time it has calculated the number of incidents which allege that fatalities occurred as a result of the Greek Coast Guard’s alleged actions, detailing 15 of them from May 2020-23, said resulting in 43 deaths.

The initial sources were primarily local media, non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and the Turkish Coast Guard, Turkey the jumping off point for refugees and migrants who went there fleeing their countries trying to reach Greece.

“Verifying such accounts is extremely difficult – witnesses often disappear, or are too fearful to speak out,” the BBC said, adding that in four of the cases it was able to corroborate accounts by talking to people who said they were witnesses.

That was outlined in a new BBC documentary, Dead Calm: Killing in the Med? The news site said that showed a clear pattern and that in five incidents refugees said they were thrown directly into the sea by Greek authorities.

In four of those cases they explained how they had landed on Greek islands but were hunted down and in others said they were put on inflatable rafts without motors which then deflated, or appeared to have been punctured.

THE MASKED MEN

A man from Cameroon, who was not named, said he was chased down by authorities after landing on Samos in September, 2021, the island the closest to the nearby coast of Turkey.

He said he wanted to apply for asylum. “We had barely docked, and the police came from behind,” he told the BBC. “There were two policemen dressed in black, and three others in civilian clothes. They were masked, you could only see their eyes.”

He and two others – another from Cameroon and a man from Ivory Coast – said they were put on a Coast Guard boat and then the horror began for them, he described in chilling terms.

“They started with the (other) Cameroonian. They threw him in the water. The Ivorian man said: ‘Save me, I don’t want to die… and then eventually only his hand was above water, and his body was below. Slowly his hand slipped under, and the water engulfed him,” he asserted.

“Punches were raining down on my head. It was like they were punching an animal,” he said, before he said he was tossed into the water without a life jacket but was able to swim to shore.

The report said the bodies of the other two, Sidy Keita and Didier Martial Kouamou Nana – were recovered on the Turkish coastline. The survivor’s lawyers are demanding the Greek authorities open a double murder case, the report said.

Another man, from Somalia, told the BBC that in March 2021 he had been caught by the Greek army on arrival on the island of Chios, who then handed him over to the Coast Guard to deal with.

He said Coast Guard officials tied his hands behind his back, before dropping him into the water. “They threw me zip-tied in the middle of the sea. They wanted me to die,” he said, rendering him unable to swim.

He said he managed to survive by floating on his back, before one of his hands broke free. But the sea was choppy, and three in his group died and then he made it to land and was questioned by the Turkish Coast Guard.

In September 2022, a boat carrying 85 migrants ran into trouble near the Greek island of Rhodes when its motor cut out. A Syrian, Mohamed, told the BBC that the Greek Coast Guard was called to help.

Instead, he said, when the Greek vessel arrived, the refugees were piled onto a boat and returned to Turkish waters, which would be a violation of international law, but which Greece has constantly said never happened, alleging it was lies.

He said the raft they were put on didn’t have a valve properly closed and that his family was on board. “We immediately began to sink, they saw that… They heard us all screaming, and yet they still left us,” he told the BBC.

“The first child who died was my cousin’s son … after that it was one by one. Another child, another child, then my cousin himself disappeared. By the morning seven or eight children had died. My kids didn’t die until the morning… right before the Turkish Coast Guard arrived,” he said.

Greek law allows all migrants seeking asylum to register their claim on several of the islands at special registration centers but the BBC said the refugees to whom it spoke – with the help of migrant support body Consolidated Rescue Group – said they were apprehended before they could reach the centers.

LEFT TO DIE

They said the men taking them weren’t wearing uniforms and weren’t masked, uncertain whether they were with the Coast Guard or secret agents hiding their identities to get rid of refugees.

Austrian activist Fayad Mulla told the BBC that in 2023 on the island of Lesbos, the most popular destination for refugees, he was heading toward an alleged forced return after receiving a tip but was stopped by a man in a hoodie.

Mulla said the man was later revealed to be working for the police and said the police tried to delete the footage of him being stopped from his dashcam and to charge him with resisting a police officer but no action was taken.

Two months later, in a similar place, Mulla managed to film a forced return, published by The New York Times, showing a group – including women and babies – unloaded from the back of an unmarked van and put into a small boat.

They were then transferred onto a Greek coastguard vessel further away from the coastline, taken out to sea, and then put onto a raft where they were left to drift.

They were later rescued by the Turkish Coast Guard, the paper said.

The BBC showed that footage to Dimitris Baltakos, the former head of special operations with the Greek Coast Guard but that he wouldn’t talk about what it showed after first denying the agency would ever do anything unlawful.

But during a break, he was recorded telling someone out of shot, and speaking in Greek, that, “I haven’t told them much, right? It’s very clear, isn’t it. It’s not nuclear physics. I don’t know why they did it in broad daylight… It’s… obviously illegal. It’s an international crime.”

Greece’s Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy told the BBC the footage is currently being investigated by the country’s independent National Transparency Authority, the government having a practice of saying allegations would be probed.

An investigative journalist to whom the BBC said it spoke, Romy van Baarsen – who was on Sanos said she was chatting with a member of the Greek special forces via the dating app Tinder.

When he rang her from what he described as a warship, van Baarsen asked him more about his work – and what happened when his forces spotted a refugee boat and that he said the Greeks “drive them back.”

He allegedly said that such orders were “from the minister,” without identifying who gave them and that those who refused to do so would be punished if they failed to keep refugee-packed vessels out of Greek waters.

In 2023, there were 263,048 sea arrivals in Europe, with Greece receiving 41,561 of those. Turkey signed a deal with the EU in 2016 to stop migrants and refugees crossing into Greece, but said in 2020 it could no longer enforce it.

The BBC said it put the findings to the Greek Coast Guard and was told that the agency “tirelessly with the utmost professionalism, a strong sense of responsibility and respect for human life and fundamental rights,” adding that they were “in full compliance with the country’s international obligations.”

It added: “It should be highlighted that from 2015 to 2024, the Hellenic Coast Guard has rescued 250,834 refugees and migrants in 6,161 incidents at sea. The impeccable execution of this noble mission has been positively recognized by the international community.”