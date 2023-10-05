With Prices Soaring in Greece, Thieves Steal 37 Tons of Stored Olive Oil 

Society

HALKIDIKI – It’s arguably Greece’s best commodity, but despite being domestically produced, skyrocketing prices driven by inflation, floods and crop production problems, olive oil has become so valuable that it’s being stolen.

About 37 tons were taken from the agricultural cooperative in Polygyros, in Halkidiki, northern Greece, an estimated loss of about 370,000 euros ($388,882) but no report of how it was done without being noticed.

The Polygyros Olive Oil Cooperative said it happened at their warehouses where about 200 local producers are registered, coming in to find the barrels empty, wondering how it could be accomplished overnight.

It wasn’t said if there were surveillance cameras or security precautions, especially with the cost of the product at supermarkets heading for 13-16 euros ($13.66-$16.82) per liter (1.05 quarts) putting it almost out of reach.

The olive oil producing season is due to start in November with worries the crop will be limited this year, further driving up prices, especially because about 80 percent of what’s produced is exported, causing a dilemma.

The state broadcaster ERT said the price in 2022 was up to 9,000 euros ($9,460) per ton and expected to jump astronomically, with worries about products being diluted or adulterated, the product unaffordable for many.

In September, about 200 liters of olive oil worth 2,000 euros ($2,102) was stolen on Crete as the so-called Green Gold becomes almost as valuable as gold, consumers switching to cheaper alternatives like sunflower oil.

The rise in prices of olive oil is also being caused by the shortage of olive oil stocks, said Manolis Yiannoulis, head of Greece’s National Interprofessional Olive Oil Association.

“The problem the international olive oil industry has is not the prices, but the sufficiency of the product,” Yiannoulis said. “What we see is a market that is struggling to meet its needs. Everyone is competing to buy to make up for the scarcity that is there; we can see it.”

Wildfires and a record heat wave in Greece were also damaging, the country being the third biggest producer in Europe, losing thousands of olive oil trees in the fires and extreme weather phenomena being another problem.