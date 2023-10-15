With Golden Visa, California Couple Found The Good Life in Greece

Society

ATHENS – David Valencia first visited Greece in the 1970’s, spending time on Crete which hippies of the 1960s popularized with cave living, and now, with his wife Griselda, is back for good – living on Corfu.

“We explore, we travel. In summer, we’re at the beach six or seven times a week,” she said, telling the site International Living that compared to California, where they were living, life is stress free and a lot cheaper.

They were able to obtain a 5-year residency permit and valuable European Union passport by investing $250,000 in buying a home on the island, a scheme Greece uses to attract wealthy foreigners.

A successful career as a San Diego florist lasted from the 1970s to 2016 when he and Griselda, then his girlfriend, moved to the Ionian island and got married, converting from Catholicism to Greek Orthodox.

They’re fully immersed in the Greek lifestyle and love it, living in the coastal village of Kira Krisikou, with their son Sebastian. They paid another $250,000 to renovate their seaside home to their liking.

“We could have found something cheaper inland in one of the villages, but we wanted to be close to Sebastian’s school and all the after-school activities, which take place in Corfu Town,” he said.

“In California, a home like the one we have here would cost big money,” he added. “Two to three million dollars. You couldn’t buy a place like it in La Jolla, San Diego, where we lived.”

They also were drawn because their son could study in English and follow the United Kingdom educational curriculum at the Andrioti International School on the popular island.

“He can be more independent here, too. Because it’s an island, you can feel much more comfortable letting your child out on his own. You can’t compare it to the U.S. My stress level here is nothing. I’m calm here. I can wear jewelry, walk alone at night, and not worry. I was brought up in Los Angeles, with guns, blood, riots. There’s none of that here,” she said.

She said the calmer lifestyle lets her explore new interests, taking up painting in acrylics. “I don’t think I would be painting in San Diego,” she says. “I had to work, be a mom. You have to forget about being you. Here, people open their hearts to you. It goes both ways. It’s beautiful. In San Diego, I took Xanax for stress. Here, I don’t need it anymore. I sketch, I paint. That’s enough.”

They said that apart from some concerns, such as not so modern facilities, that they like the quality of the healthcare, perhaps because they can afford private insurance, public hospitals are often not up to standards.

“The doctors treat you like a human being here, not a statistic,” says Griselda. “And they only give you what you need, not endless prescriptions,” she said of the level of care, physicians being well-trained.

“As a father, you want to provide the best environment for your child,” he said. “Corfu is that place. And the costs are very reasonable. We spend about 4,000 euros ($4206) a month for everything – food, outings, our son’s after-school activities, health and home insurance, car costs… You can do it for less, ” he said.

He added that standard living costs are about 2,000 euros ($2103) a month, although for most Greeks earn less than that but have the advantage of owning their homes passed down for generations.

“You need at least a year to explore Greece, to see which part of it fits you best,” he said. “And I’m still learning.”