With Economic Rebound, Luxury Goods Market Prospers Anew in Greece

Economy

ATHENS – While many Greek households are grappling with inflation and the high cost of food and other essentials, the affluent are splurging on luxury goods, according to a survey by KPMG accounting services.

The survey revealed that in 2022, when COVID-19 health measures were lifted to attract tourists – particularly foreign travelers who displayed a keen interest in luxury items – the Greek luxury goods market experienced a surge due to tourism and the opening of new retail outlets. Athens serves as a focal point for these businesses, alongside the renowned tourist destination of Mykonos, which, especially during the summer months, draws celebrities, yachts, wealthy visitors, and high-end goods businesses.

Dimitrios Tanos, Partner, Audit, KPMG in Greece, remarked, “The findings of the survey unveil the primary challenges confronting the luxury personal goods sector, delineating the major market trends both in Greece and globally. Focus and investment in new technologies and ESG initiatives will contribute to the growth of the luxury goods market, offering fresh opportunities for companies in the industry.”