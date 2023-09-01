With a Kayak, You Can Get to Tarpon Springs

United States

TAMPA, FL – George Kouskoutis always used to drive from his home to the Greek stores on the main beachfront road of the ‘Greek Village’ AKA Tarpon Springs, Florida, with his car. On Wednesday, he went with his kayak! He paddled through the flooded neighborhood road for half of the journey and continued through the water canals of the area for the rest.

“It was a rare experience that I enjoyed, but I wouldn’t want it to happen again for the world,” Kouskoutis told The National Herald, referring to the powerful Hurricane Idalia that passed through there on the night of Tuesday to Wednesday. It had two main consequences: heavy rainfall on the one hand, and a rise in sea level that flooded many low-lying streets and neighborhoods on the other.

“Water entered stores that were prepared, so we didn’t have serious damage,” said Kouskoutis, who until recently had one of the most well-known insurance agencies in Tarpon Springs. “The winds were very strong, but even they didn’t cause the massive damage that previous hurricanes had done in areas around Tampa. The flooding near the beaches was expected, and that’s what caused the damage.”

The central Dodecanese Avenue, with its Greek gift stores, restaurants, and pastry shops, was flooded mainly due to the waters from the nearby sea, whose level had risen. This phenomenon is well-known and common among store owners there, as it has happened during previous bad weather events. In fact, some technical solutions were discussed for dealing with this overflow of seawater. The former Mayor of Tarpon Springs, Chris Alahouzos, even discussed funding for such engineering work with the state government a few years ago.

George Kouskoutis had left his home, which is located near the lower bay of Whitcomb Bayou. During the first part of his kayaking trip, he crossed the eponymous main road and, from its edge, entered the first large canal, across from Craig Park, near the small bay, where the great Epiphany Dive is held every year. After passing under the bridge, which is near the Tarpon Springs Yacht Club, he headed northeast through the canals until he entered the waters next to Dodecanese Avenue. Finally, he took the kayak out of the water next to the famous restaurant Dimitris on the Water. The waters of the sea had risen all around him.

Among the areas that flooded and are particularly well-known in the Greek community was the one where the Epiphany Dive of the Holy Cross takes place on the eve of Epiphany, around the famous Spring Bayou. The waters of the sea had risen up to the first steps of the large stairway leading up to the road.

As always in these cases, those who lived in low-lying areas were notified to move to safer places. This time, the warnings were limited compared to other times.

Christos Palaidis, a former member of the St. Nicholas community in Tarpon Springs and director of the Community school there, resides in a safe area of the Greek Village near the city hospital, due to its elevation.

“Hurricane Idalia had less wind and rain compared to others in the past, but the main cause of the floods was the rising sea waters that covered the coastal areas and roads near the canals,” he told The National Herald.

He also said that he was not afraid of the hurricane himself. “Once again, it changed its course slightly, as it moved westward during its northward path in the Gulf of Mexico,” he emphasized. “The previous powerful hurricane, Irma, when it approached us threateningly, also changed its course slightly to the east and weakened as it moved away from our area.”

Palaidis said that there was no damage to the St. Nicholas Church, which is located at a safe elevation, even though nearby residential streets had flooded.

In September 2017, when the destructive Hurricane Irma was about to pass through the Greek Village, the spiritual leader of the St. Nicholas community, Father Athanasios Haros, accompanied by his Presbyter and his son, who held the icon of Saint Nicholas, had driven round and round in circles through Tarpon Springs in his car, chanting prayers for the city’s salvation. Then, he went to the Anclote River, which surrounds many parts of the city and connects it to the Gulf of Mexico. There, he chanted the Apolytikion of Saint Nicholas and blessed the waters with Holy Water that he had brought with him, praying for the Greek Village to be saved and for all approaching ‘evil’ to depart. In his hands, he held the Holy Cross. The previous day, Father Haros had also held a supplication service at the church.