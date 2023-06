Wine & Spirits

MENDOCINO, Calif. – Mendocino Coast Healthcare Foundation announces the return of Winesong. The charity event will be held at the beautiful Mendocino Coast Botanical gardens on Saturday, Sept. 9, at 11:00 AM. This event is a spectacular combination of creations by local chefs, wineries, artists and musicians in this lush ocean-view location. Event includes Winesong After Dark, where guests board The World Famous Skunk Train to the Glen Blair Pavilion (deep in the Redwood Forest) for a classic rock concert by The Side Deal. Proceeds to benefit the Mendocino Coast Healthcare Foundation.

More information is available at www.MCHFoundation.org/Winesong

