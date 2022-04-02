x

April 2, 2022

Wine Tourism is High on the Agenda of the Tourism Ministry, Kikilias Says

April 2, 2022
By Athens News Agency
wine grape
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiannis Panagopoulos)

ATHENS – Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias on Saturday greeted the proceedings of the third conference on wine tourism, co-organized by the Tourism Ministry, the Greek National Tourist Organisation (GNTO) and the Peloponnese Regional Authorities.

Wine tourism is high on the agenda of the Tourism Ministry, Kikilias said, with the aim of attracting high-income tourists, extending the tourist season and creating unique authentic experiences for visitors.

“We continue with even greater intensity and creativity the effort for the international promotion of the fine Greek wine production and the establishment of the Greek brand name in wine tourism internationally,” Kikilias underlined.

Asia Minor Catastrophe Event Featuring Tokei Maru Screening on April 9

THESSALONIKI – Commemorating the centennial of the Asia Minor Catastrophe, a free screening of the animated documentary Tokei Maru by Zachos Samoladas will be presented on Saturday, April 9, 7 PM, at the KAPPA 2000 Amphitheater in Perea in ​​the Municipality of Thermaikos.

