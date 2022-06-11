x

June 11, 2022

Windy City Rehab Designer in Greece: Will Create Signature Wine

June 11, 2022
By The National Herald
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Vasilis Ververidis)
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Vasilis Ververidis)

The one-time co-star of the home renovation show Windy City Rehab in Chicago, Alison Victoria, has a new act that took her to Greece to visit Skouras Winery to create a signature variety.

“I have been so excited for this trip and for this opportunity,” Victoria, 40, who has Greek ancestry, said in a clip from an episode according to People magazine. “This is who I am,” she said.

“I think as I get older, I think that connection becomes even more important. It’s a sense of belonging, it’s a sense of community,” she continued, Greece an emotional hook to the Diaspora.

“To be able to be in Greece – to be Greek-American and be so proud of that and I want to be able to stay present and in the moment and enjoy every minute of it because this is truly a dream come true for me.”

Victoria said they are starting “the process” at the winery, “to have a wine that we make together, and that I get to watch the process from the wine to the grape – it’s truly an art form.”

Mission…To Jerusalem – A TNH Documentary by Clelia Charissis

The heart of Christianity and Orthodoxy beats in Jerusalem every Easter! We have been blessed to bear witness in the troubled and holy land of the Middle East, where our Messiah was martyred, crucified, buried, rose from the dead, and ascended into heaven.

