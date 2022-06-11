Windy City Rehab Designer in Greece: Will Create Signature Wine

General News

The one-time co-star of the home renovation show Windy City Rehab in Chicago, Alison Victoria, has a new act that took her to Greece to visit Skouras Winery to create a signature variety.

“I have been so excited for this trip and for this opportunity,” Victoria, 40, who has Greek ancestry, said in a clip from an episode according to People magazine. “This is who I am,” she said.

“I think as I get older, I think that connection becomes even more important. It’s a sense of belonging, it’s a sense of community,” she continued, Greece an emotional hook to the Diaspora.

“To be able to be in Greece – to be Greek-American and be so proud of that and I want to be able to stay present and in the moment and enjoy every minute of it because this is truly a dream come true for me.”

Victoria said they are starting “the process” at the winery, “to have a wine that we make together, and that I get to watch the process from the wine to the grape – it’s truly an art form.”