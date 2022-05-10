x

May 10, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 54ºF

ATHENS 66ºF

Society

Wind Is Wild Card in Fires Burning in New Mexico, Arizona

May 10, 2022
By Associated Press
Spring Wildfires
A sunset seen through a wall of wildfire smoke from the Amtrak train station in Las Vegas, N.M., on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)

LAS VEGAS, N.M. — Schoolchildren in a northern New Mexico community that had been threatened by a wildfire resumed in-person classes Tuesday while residents on the fire’s northern and southern edges remained under evacuation orders.

The West Las Vegas School District said exceptions would be made for students still displaced by what’s the largest wildfire burning in the U.S. or those whose health has been affected by the smoke.

Still, classes for students in a neighboring school district that serves part of the community remained virtual while firefighters worked in rugged terrain ahead of the massive blaze trying to clear brush and stop the flames from burning more homes in the Rocky Mountain foothills.

The wildfire — intensified by decades of drought, warmer temperatures and spring winds — has burned more than 318 square miles (824 square kilometers) of tinder-dry ponderosa forests. Thousands of people have had to flee the flames and some 300 structures, including homes, have been destroyed.

Crews have spent days working to protect ranch homes scattered through the area and stamping out small fires that jumped ahead of the main blaze.

“So far they’ve had great luck in catching those,” said fire information officer Joel Barnett.

Wind and low humidity levels continued to be big wildfire expansion threats as the National Weather Service has issued red flag warnings for extreme fire danger in much of New Mexico and parts of Nevada, Arizona, Colorado and Texas. Forecasters said New Mexico is outpacing most other recent years for the number of red flag days in April and so far this month.

In northern New Mexico, officials at Los Alamos National Laboratory and residents in the nearby town are prepared to evacuate if a wildfire burning there moves closer. That fire has burned more than 66 square miles (171 square kilometers).

Officials said some medically fragile residents and large animals already have been moved out of the area to lessen the traffic congestion should evacuations be ordered. They anticipated residents would have at least a day or two notice if they need to flee.

“If the fire gets its fifth gear, it will be here sooner than we want it to be,” said incident commander Rich Harvey. “We’re doing everything we can to check it.”

Crews in Arizona were battling a fire near the U.S.-Mexico border that forced several dozen people from their homes.

RELATED

Society
Alabama Inmate Who Escaped Jail Waives Extradition

A murder suspect who surrendered after a weeklong flight with his jailer ended with her mortally wounded in an Indiana ditch waived extradition on Tuesday and will be swiftly sent back to Alabama, an official said.

Politics
Crucial NATO Decisions Expected in Finland, Sweden This week
Politics
Russia Pounds Vital Port of Odesa, Targeting Supply Lines

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Giannis Antetokounmpo Mural in Milwaukee Complete

MILWAUKEE- There's now an enormous three-story realistic mural of Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo in downtown Milwaukee.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings