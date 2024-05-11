Win Gala Honors the Stavros Niarchos Foundation

General News

NEW YORK – Win, the largest provider of family shelter and supportive housing in the U.S., hosted its 28th annual gala on May 1 to help the thousands of mothers, children, and families who call Win home or benefit from Win services. The event was attended by notable business leaders, advocates, and elected officials.

The gala, themed ‘Together We Win’ comes after almost two years of Win leading the city’s humanitarian efforts to address the asylum-seekers crisis and working to improve New York’s homeless services. Currently, New York City is facing the worst homelessness crisis since the Great Depression. Funds raised at the event will support Win’s efforts to provide shelter and services to homeless families – including those seeking asylum – so they can find stable, affordable housing and break the cycle of homelessness.

The event honored Scott Rechler, CEO of RXR Realty, a leader in New York’s real estate industry, has been supporting underserved communities and addressing systemic poverty through his work and philanthropic investments, as well as the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF), one of Win’s first philanthropic partners supporting Win’s Income Building Program.

Win’s career development program has helped more than 3,000 Win clients increase their hourly income by more than $5/hour while gaining the tools to secure better employment opportunities and strong career prospects. Most recently, SNF stepped in to support the hundreds of migrant families who call Win home.

SNF Global Co-Director of Programs Casey Russo and SNF Program Officer Luis Caridad accepted the award on behalf of the Foundation. Also present was SNF Chief Operating Officer and co-Chief Investment Officer Vasili Tsamis along with SNF Athens-based Communications Director Panagiotis Pantelatos and Digital Strategist Melina Karavida.

In her remarks at the gala, Win’s CEO Christine Quinn thanked “the people who have been supporting this organization and the families we serve, year, after year, after year.”

“Your commitment to this organization is not lost on us,” she continued. “And you continue to propel our work forward, bringing dignity and hope to the families we serve.”

“Seldom is there a cause in New York that can bring so many varied interests together to coalesce around one, unified goal,” Quinn noted. “But what I know is this… together, we Win.”

“Because we know no matter who you are or where you come from, you have a right to shelter,” she said. “You have a right to housing. You have a right to dignity. And you have a right to build a better, more stable life for you and your family. It’s these principles that drive us forward – together. Together, we’ll solve this crisis. Together, we Win.”

Win is the largest provider of family shelter and supportive housing in the nation, operating 14 family shelters and 9 supportive housing facilities across New York City as well as more than 100 supportive housing units in the Bronx and Brooklyn. In the past year, Win served nearly 9,200 homeless people – including more than 5,000 children – helping them to break the cycle of homelessness. Housing instability can stymie a child’s healthy socio-emotional and cognitive development, with implications for mental health, behavioral health, and success in life. Through Camp Win, an immersive summer-long program, and other programming, Win works to provide a safe, engaging environment for children in shelter.

More information is available online: https://winnyc.org.