x

May 11, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 49ºF

ATHENS 64ºF

General News

Win Gala Honors the Stavros Niarchos Foundation

May 11, 2024
By The National Herald
SNF Honored WIN gala_DSC7532
SNF Global Co-Director of Programs Casey Russo and SNF Program Officer Luis Caridad accepted the award on behalf of the Foundation. Photo: Travis W Keyes Photography

NEW YORK – Win, the largest provider of family shelter and supportive housing in the U.S., hosted its 28th annual gala on May 1 to help the thousands of mothers, children, and families who call Win home or benefit from Win services. The event was attended by notable business leaders, advocates, and elected officials.

The gala, themed ‘Together We Win’ comes after almost two years of Win leading the city’s humanitarian efforts to address the asylum-seekers crisis and working to improve New York’s homeless services. Currently, New York City is facing the worst homelessness crisis since the Great Depression. Funds raised at the event will support Win’s efforts to provide shelter and services to homeless families – including those seeking asylum – so they can find stable, affordable housing and break the cycle of homelessness.

The event honored Scott Rechler, CEO of RXR Realty, a leader in New York’s real estate industry, has been supporting underserved communities and addressing systemic poverty through his work and philanthropic investments, as well as the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF), one of Win’s first philanthropic partners supporting Win’s Income Building Program.

SNF Global Co-Director of Programs Casey Russo, at the podium, during the Win Gala on May 1 in New York City. Photo: Travis W Keyes Photography

Win’s career development program has helped more than 3,000 Win clients increase their hourly income by more than $5/hour while gaining the tools to secure better employment opportunities and strong career prospects. Most recently, SNF stepped in to support the hundreds of migrant families who call Win home.

SNF Global Co-Director of Programs Casey Russo and SNF Program Officer Luis Caridad accepted the award on behalf of the Foundation. Also present was SNF Chief Operating Officer and co-Chief Investment Officer Vasili Tsamis along with SNF Athens-based Communications Director Panagiotis Pantelatos and Digital Strategist Melina Karavida.

In her remarks at the gala, Win’s CEO Christine Quinn thanked “the people who have been supporting this organization and the families we serve, year, after year, after year.”

“Your commitment to this organization is not lost on us,” she continued. “And you continue to propel our work forward, bringing dignity and hope to the families we serve.”

“Seldom is there a cause in New York that can bring so many varied interests together to coalesce around one, unified goal,” Quinn noted. “But what I know is this… together, we Win.”

“Because we know no matter who you are or where you come from, you have a right to shelter,” she said. “You have a right to housing. You have a right to dignity. And you have a right to build a better, more stable life for you and your family. It’s these principles that drive us forward – together. Together, we’ll solve this crisis. Together, we Win.”

Win is the largest provider of family shelter and supportive housing in the nation, operating 14 family shelters and 9 supportive housing facilities across New York City as well as more than 100 supportive housing units in the Bronx and Brooklyn. In the past year, Win served nearly 9,200 homeless people – including more than 5,000 children – helping them to break the cycle of homelessness. Housing instability can stymie a child’s healthy socio-emotional and cognitive development, with implications for mental health, behavioral health, and success in life. Through Camp Win, an immersive summer-long program, and other programming, Win works to provide a safe, engaging environment for children in shelter.

More information is available online: https://winnyc.org.

RELATED

General News
Catsimatidis Suspends Guiliani from WABC Radio

NEW YORK – Greek-American billionaire John Catsimatidis suspended Rudolph W.

Events
Going on in Greek-American Community
Culture
GCC Tribute to Songwriters Thanasis Papakonstantinou & Sokratis Malamas

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Scores of Starving and Sick Pelicans Are Found Along the California Coast

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Scores of sick and starving pelicans have been found in coastal California communities in recent weeks and many others have died.

ATHENS - Greece will not step back from the red lines it has set in Greek-Turkish relations, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in an interview with Alpha TV on Saturday.

NEW YORK – Greek-American billionaire John Catsimatidis suspended Rudolph W.

NEW YORK – Win, the largest provider of family shelter and supportive housing in the U.

THRU JUNE 4 NEW YORK – The third iteration of the Carte Blanche project featuring Maria Antelman with the work ‘The Seer (Deep)’ opened on April 19 and runs through June 4, Monday-Friday 9 AM-2:30 PM, at the Consulate General of Greece in New York, 69 East 79th Street in Manhattan.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.