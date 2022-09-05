x

Giannis rests as Greece makes the EuroBasket knockout stage

September 5, 2022
By Associated Press
Italy Eurobasket Basketball
Greece's Kostas Papanikolaou, center, goes for a basket during the Eurobasket group C basketball match between Great Britain and Greece, in Milan, Italy, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

MILAN (AP). Giannis Antetokounmpo got the day off. Greece rolled into the knockout stage of the EuroBasket tournament without him.

Kosta Sloukas scored 21 points, Georgios Papagiannis added 17 and Greece pulled away in the second half to top Great Britain 93-77 in a Group C matchup on Monday.

Antetokounmpo is expected to play in at least one of Greece’s final two group-stage games, with the first of those coming Tuesday against Ukraine. The knockout round in Berlin starts on Saturday.

“He’s available and he will play tomorrow,” Greece coach Dimitris Itoudis said after Monday’s game. “He had a discomfort a little bit on his knee, nothing major. … We did not want to risk anything so we decided not to dress him up today.”

Kostas Papanikolaou and Michail Lountzis each had 10 for Greece, which is now assured of a top-four place in the group. There are four groups with six teams in each at EuroBasket, with the top four finishers in each group headed to the knockout stage.

Luke Nelson had 17 points for Great Britain (0-3), while Myles Hesson scored 13, Ovie Soko added 12 and Dan Clark finished with 11.

Greece used a 16-0 run to erase an early seven-point deficit. Great Britain closed within 53-52 in the third quarter, but Greece scored 40 of the game’s final 65 points.

GROUP C

CROATIA 73, ESTONIA 70

Also at Milan, Karlo Matkovic scored 17 points on 8-for-8 shooting, Dario Saric added 15 points and 12 rebounds and Croatia held off winless Estonia.

Jaleen Smith scored 13 points for Croatia (2-1).

Siim-Sander Vene had 18 points for Estonia (0-3), while Malik-Kalev Kotsar added 17 and Kristian Kullamae added 14.

GROUP D

POLAND 85, ISRAEL 76

A.J. Slaughter scored 24 points, Aleksander Balcerowski added 17 and Poland led most of the way to hand Israel its first loss.

Aaron Cel scored 13 and Mateusz Ponitka finished with 11 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for Poland (2-1).

Yovel Zoosman scored 18 for Israel (2-1), which got 17 from Yam Madar and 10 from Tamir Blatt.

CZECH REPUBLIC 88, NETHERLANDS 80

Jan Vesely scored 24 points and the Czech Republic (1-2) kept its hopes of advancing alive by holding off the Netherlands (0-3).

Vesely was nearly perfect, going 9 for 10 from the floor and 6 for 6 from the foul line.

Martin Peterka scored 20 points, Tomas Kyzlink added 12 and David Jelinek scored 10 for the Czech Republic, which held on despite seeing a 23-point halftime lead whittled down to three in the final minute of play.

Yannick Franke led the Netherlands with 22 points, while Worthy De Jong scored 13 and Jesse Edwards added 12.

TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE

All 24 teams are in action, with all clubs playing their fourth game out of the five scheduled for each nation in the group stage. Group play games conclude Wednesday and Thursday.

Group A: Belgium (2-1) vs. Turkey (2-1), Montenegro (2-1) vs. Spain (2-1), Georgia (1-2) vs. Bulgaria (0-3). The Belgium-Turkey and Montenegro-Spain winners will clinch spots in the knockout stage.

Group B: Bosnia and Herzegovina (2-1) vs. France (2-1), Hungary (0-3) vs. Lithuania (0-3), Germany (3-0) vs. Slovenia (2-1). The Lithuania-Hungary loser is eliminated from knockout stage consideration, and both of those nations would be out if Bosnia tops France.

Group C: Estonia (0-3) vs. Great Britain (0-3), Greece (3-0) vs. Ukraine, Italy vs. Croatia (2-1).

Group D: Netherlands (0-3) vs. Poland (2-1), Finland vs. Czech Republic (1-2), Israel (2-1) vs. Serbia.

