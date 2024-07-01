x

July 1, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 70ºF

ATHENS 87ºF

SPORTS

Wimbledon Starts with Carlos Alcaraz, Emma Raducanu and Coco Gauff on the Schedule

July 1, 2024
By Associated Press
Britain Wimbeldon Tennis
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, centre and his team walk over rain covers, at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, London, Sunday, June 30, 2024. The Wimbledon Championships begin on July 1. (John Walton/PA via AP)

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The 2024 edition of Wimbledon started on Monday, with defending champion Carlos Alcaraz and past Grand Slam title winners Coco Gauff and Emma Raducanu all set to play matches at Centre Court.

Alcaraz just won his third major championship at the French Open three weeks ago.

He defeated Novak Djokovic in last year’s final at Wimbledon. Alcaraz faces qualifier Mark Lajal of Estonia on Day 1 on the All England Club’s grass courts.

Raducanu won the 2021 U.S. Open at age 18, but she has been dealing with various injuries since then. Her scheduled opponent — No. 22 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova — withdrew Monday morning because of illness. Alexandrova was replaced by Renata Zarazua, a so-called “lucky loser” from the qualifying tournament.

Britain’s Emma Raducanu wearing an England football shirt, during a session on the practice court at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, London, Sunday, June 30, 2024. The Wimbledon Championships begin on July 1. (John Walton/PA via AP)

Gauff, who won the U.S. Open last September, closes out the day’s schedule in the main stadium against Caroline Dolehide in an all-American matchup.

No. 1-ranked Jannik Sinner is also on Monday’s schedule, playing Yannick Hanfmann at No. 1 Court.

___

RELATED

SPORTS
Bellingham References Roosevelt’s ‘Man in the Arena’ Speech after Wonder Goal at Euro 2024

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — As one of the most exciting soccer players in the world, Jude Bellingham's wonder goal against Slovakia on Sunday was what many have come to expect from the England star.

SPORTS
Ecuador Earns Spot in Copa America Quarterfinals with 0-0 Draw against Mexico
SPORTS
Eduard Bello Leads 2nd-Half Charge in Venezuela’s 3-0 Victory over Jamaica in Copa America

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Ultra-Orthodox Protest against Order to Enlist in Israeli Military Turns Violent in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM (AP) — Thousands of Jewish ultra-Orthodox men clashed with Israeli police in central Jerusalem on Sunday during a protest against a Supreme Court order for them to begin enlisting for military service.

NICOSIA - Cyprus’ Committee on Missing Persons, that’s trying to find the remains of 1,510 Greek Cypriots killed during Turkish invasions in 1974 and 1963-64 fighting, and 492 Turkish-Cypriots, will get eight more archaeologists and a digger.

Summer is synonymous with the “beach read” which for most bibliophiles just means any genre of book they happen to be reading but instead of indoors they’re reading at the seashore or by the pool, as the case may be.

When it comes to cowards it’s hard to beat wife beaters and men who abuse women to satisfy their rage against people who can’t fight back – and it’s getting worse for women in Greece.

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israel released the director of Gaza's main hospital on Monday after holding him for seven months without charge or trial over allegations the facility had been used as a Hamas command center.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.