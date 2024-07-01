Wimbledon Starts with Carlos Alcaraz, Emma Raducanu and Coco Gauff on the Schedule

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, centre and his team walk over rain covers, at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, London, Sunday, June 30, 2024. The Wimbledon Championships begin on July 1. (John Walton/PA via AP)
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The 2024 edition of Wimbledon started on Monday, with defending champion Carlos Alcaraz and past Grand Slam title winners Coco Gauff and Emma Raducanu all set to play matches at Centre Court.
Alcaraz just won his third major championship at the French Open three weeks ago.
He defeated Novak Djokovic in last year’s final at Wimbledon. Alcaraz faces qualifier Mark Lajal of Estonia on Day 1 on the All England Club’s grass courts.
Raducanu won the 2021 U.S. Open at age 18, but she has been dealing with various injuries since then. Her scheduled opponent — No. 22 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova — withdrew Monday morning because of illness. Alexandrova was replaced by Renata Zarazua, a so-called “lucky loser” from the qualifying tournament.
Gauff, who won the U.S. Open last September, closes out the day’s schedule in the main stadium against Caroline Dolehide in an all-American matchup.
No. 1-ranked Jannik Sinner is also on Monday’s schedule, playing Yannick Hanfmann at No. 1 Court.
JERUSALEM (AP) — Thousands of Jewish ultra-Orthodox men clashed with Israeli police in central Jerusalem on Sunday during a protest against a Supreme Court order for them to begin enlisting for military service.
NICOSIA - Cyprus’ Committee on Missing Persons, that’s trying to find the remains of 1,510 Greek Cypriots killed during Turkish invasions in 1974 and 1963-64 fighting, and 492 Turkish-Cypriots, will get eight more archaeologists and a digger.
Summer is synonymous with the “beach read” which for most bibliophiles just means any genre of book they happen to be reading but instead of indoors they’re reading at the seashore or by the pool, as the case may be.
KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israel released the director of Gaza's main hospital on Monday after holding him for seven months without charge or trial over allegations the facility had been used as a Hamas command center.
Sign up for a subscription
Want to save this article? Get a subscription to access this feature and more!
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In