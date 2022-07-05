x

Wimbledon Quarterfinalist Kyrgios Due in Court in Australia

July 5, 2022
By Associated Press
Britain Wimbledon Tennis
Australia's Nick Kyrgios prepares to serve to Brandon Nakashima of the US in a men's singles fourth round match on day eight of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

WIMBLEDON, England — Wimbledon quarterfinalist Nick Kyrgios is due in court back home in Australia next month, and a lawyer representing him said Tuesday the “precise nature of” the allegations “is neither certain at this moment nor confirmed by either the prosecution or” the 27-year-old professional tennis player.

“While Mr. Kyrgios is committed to addressing any and all allegations once clear, taking the matter seriously does not warrant any misreading of the process Mr. Kyrgios is required to follow,” attorney Pierre Johannessen wrote in a statement emailed to the media.

Johannessen wrote that “the allegations are not considered as fact” by the court, and Kyrgios is not “considered charged” with an offense until a first appearance in court.

The Canberra Times reported that Kyrgios is supposed to appear in court on Aug. 2. The newspaper cited local police as saying that a 27-year-old Australian man is involved in a case about “common assault following an incident in December 2021.”

Canberra police did not immediately respond to an after-hours request for comment emailed by The Associated Press.

Kyrgios is scheduled to play Cristian Garin at Wimbledon on Wednesday. It’s the third Grand Slam quarterfinal of the Australian’s career — he is 0-2 in the others — and first in 7 1/2 years.

An ATP spokesperson said: “The ATP is aware of the Australian case involving Nick Kyrgios but as legal proceedings are ongoing it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.”

 

 

