Wilton Helps Create the Merriest of Baking Memories this Holiday Season

Wilton's Navy and Gold bakeware line is not only beautiful but also built to last with a durable non-stick coating that is infused with diamonds. (Photo: Courtesy of Wilton)

NAPERVILLE, IL – Whether you are spending time in the kitchen this holiday season upholding baking traditions or are looking for the perfect gift for the baker in your life, Wilton has you covered. To help get into the holiday baking spirit, Wilton has rolled out seasonally inspired bakeware, must-have tools, adorable dessert decorations and gingerbread kits.

“We know the special memories that the holidays invoke, and we are delighted to help consumers continue making memories with their loves ones,” said Ashley Papanikolas, Brand Communications & Community Manager at Wilton. “Whether spending time in the kitchen baking family favorite recipes or finding the perfect gift for everyone on your list, our new holiday line has you covered.”

Make Magical Memories with Festive Gingerbread Kits

Building and decorating edible gingerbread houses is a cherished holiday tradition. This season, Wilton offers some whimsical sets. Each festive kit contains everything needed to assemble and decorate, perfect for an afternoon of family fun. Among the varieties available are the Wilton Ready-to-Build Gingerbread Holiday Sleigh. For those looking to “make spirits bright,” Wilton’s gingerbread holiday sleigh is sure to help everyone get into the holiday spirit. This unique kit provides a modern design twist to traditional gingerbread house creation with ready to build cookie panels for building your own festive sleigh.

Add Holiday Sparkle to Holiday Creations with Festive Dessert Toppers and Sprinkles

Wilton has a popular decorative topping line with cute and colorful Winter Snowflake & Wilton Snowman Icing Decorations to dress up winter cookies and cupcakes. In addition, they have Wilton Candy Reindeer Antlers perfect for holiday cake decorating.

Bakers can also make their holiday cookies ‘pop’ with Wilton Cookie Cutter Sets.

To learn more about what is new from Wilton or to find baking inspiration, visit www.wilton.com or follow Wilton on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.