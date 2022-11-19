x

November 19, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.04 USD

NYC 28ºF

ATHENS 77ºF

General News

Wilton Helps Create the Merriest of Baking Memories this Holiday Season

November 19, 2022
By The National Herald
PWK 9pc Bakeware Set In Use
Wilton's Navy and Gold bakeware line is not only beautiful but also built to last with a durable non-stick coating that is infused with diamonds. (Photo: Courtesy of Wilton)

NAPERVILLE, IL  – Whether you are spending time in the kitchen this holiday season upholding baking traditions or are looking for the perfect gift for the baker in your life, Wilton has you covered. To help get into the holiday baking spirit, Wilton has rolled out seasonally inspired bakeware, must-have tools, adorable dessert decorations and gingerbread kits.

“We know the special memories that the holidays invoke, and we are delighted to help consumers continue making memories with their loves ones,” said Ashley Papanikolas, Brand Communications & Community Manager at Wilton. “Whether spending time in the kitchen baking family favorite recipes or finding the perfect gift for everyone on your list, our new holiday line has you covered.”

Make Magical Memories with Festive Gingerbread Kits

Building and decorating edible gingerbread houses is a cherished holiday tradition. This season, Wilton offers some whimsical sets. Each festive kit contains everything needed to assemble and decorate, perfect for an afternoon of family fun. Among the varieties available are the Wilton Ready-to-Build Gingerbread Holiday Sleigh. For those looking to “make spirits bright,” Wilton’s gingerbread holiday sleigh is sure to help everyone get into the holiday spirit. This unique kit provides a modern design twist to traditional gingerbread house creation with ready to build cookie panels for building your own festive sleigh.

The Wilton Ready-to-Build Gingerbread Holiday Sleigh. (Photo: Courtesy of Wilton)

Add Holiday Sparkle to Holiday Creations with Festive Dessert Toppers and Sprinkles

Wilton has a popular decorative topping line with cute and colorful Winter Snowflake & Wilton Snowman Icing Decorations to dress up winter cookies and cupcakes. In addition, they have Wilton Candy Reindeer Antlers perfect for holiday cake decorating.

Bakers can also make their holiday cookies ‘pop’ with Wilton Cookie Cutter Sets.

To learn more about what is new from Wilton or to find baking inspiration, visit www.wilton.com or follow Wilton on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

RELATED

General News
This Week in History: November 18th to 24th

NOVEMBER 19TH: On this day in 1988, Christina Onassis, the Greek businesswoman, socialite, heiress, and only daughter of Aristotle Onassis and Athina (Tina) Onassis Niarchos, died of heart failure at the young age of 37.

Memorials / Obituaries
John P. Vellios Is Mourned
Events
Successive Crises in Greece Impact Greek Language

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Democrats Κeep Senate Μajority as Republican Push Falters in Nevada, a Victory for Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats kept control of the Senate on Saturday, repelling Republican efforts to retake the chamber and making it harder for them to thwart President Joe Biden’s agenda.

NAPERVILLE, IL  – Whether you are spending time in the kitchen this holiday season upholding baking traditions or are looking for the perfect gift for the baker in your life, Wilton has you covered.

NEW YORK – Kathy Boulukos Chairman, Recipe Club of St.

I spent three months in the U.

NOVEMBER 19TH: On this day in 1988, Christina Onassis, the Greek businesswoman, socialite, heiress, and only daughter of Aristotle Onassis and Athina (Tina) Onassis Niarchos, died of heart failure at the young age of 37.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.