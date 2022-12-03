William McKinley AHEPA Chapter 91 Hosts 1st Annual Holiday Bakaliko

Associations

BUFFALO, NY – William McKinley AHEPA Chapter 91 hosted the first annual Holiday Bakaliko on November 27 at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Buffalo, NY. This was the first of three AHEPA Bakaliko Sundays leading up to Christmas. Parishioners were able to pre-order as well as shop on the day of the Bakaliko. Items for sale included Greek coffees and teas, a variety of cheeses, olive oil in multiple size containers, Greek honey, and many other hard-to-find items. Brother John Melithoniotes was chairman of this successful event.