William McKinley AHEPA Chapter 91 Co-Sponsors Literary Celebration

Left to right: Perry Nicholas, John Melithoniotes, and Steve Eoannou. (Photo: Courtesy of AHEPA)
BUFFALO, NY – William McKinley AHEPA Chapter 91 of Buffalo, New York, was part of a literary celebration and reading at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church of Buffalo on November 8. The event was titled ‘Three Greek Sons – Three American Writers’ and was sponsored by Annunciation Church’s Philoptochos, Choir, and AHEPA.
The church’s three published authors read from their works and spoke about their motivations to write. Novelist Steve Eoannou read from his new book ‘Yesteryear.’ Poet Perry Nicholas read poems from his various books, including ‘As a Man in the Moon,’ and poems from his new chapbook, ‘The Unveiling.’ Memoirist John Melithoniotes read from his recently published book, ‘Why: A Memoir of Love and Lymphoma.’ All three authors are AHEPA members.
QUEENS, NY – Hydro-Québec and Champlain Hudson Power Express (CHPE) on November 9 partnered with the New York Hall of Science (NYSCI) to host the Queens Clean Energy and Climate Symposium, an educational symposium focused on clean energy in Queens, and beyond, with fireside chats on a range of topics including climate change impacts on the local community and pathways to jobs in New York’s energy transition.
Board members from Hollywood's actors union voted Friday to approve the deal with studios that ended their strike after nearly four months, with the union's leadership touting the gains made in weeks of methodical negotiations.
LAS VEGAS — The famous fountains at the Bellagio won't be very visible this week amid the roar of Formula One racing on the Las Vegas Strip, and gondoliers won't be serenading tourists at the Venetian resort.
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In