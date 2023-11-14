x

November 14, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 46ºF

ATHENS 54ºF

United States

William McKinley AHEPA Chapter 91 Co-Sponsors Literary Celebration

November 14, 2023
By The National Herald
BuffaloAHEPA3Writers1
Left to right: Perry Nicholas, John Melithoniotes, and Steve Eoannou. (Photo: Courtesy of AHEPA)

BUFFALO, NY – William McKinley AHEPA Chapter 91 of Buffalo, New York, was part of a literary celebration and reading at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church of Buffalo on November 8. The event was titled ‘Three Greek Sons – Three American Writers’ and was sponsored by Annunciation Church’s Philoptochos, Choir, and AHEPA.

The church’s three published authors read from their works and spoke about their motivations to write. Novelist Steve Eoannou read from his new book ‘Yesteryear.’ Poet Perry Nicholas read poems from his various books, including ‘As a Man in the Moon,’ and poems from his new chapbook, ‘The Unveiling.’ Memoirist John Melithoniotes read from his recently published book, ‘Why: A Memoir of Love and Lymphoma.’ All three authors are AHEPA members.

John Melithoniotes signing his book. (Photo: Courtesy of AHEPA)
Left to right: Vicki Pappas, Perry Nicholas, John Melithoniotes, and Steve Eoannou. (Photo: Courtesy of AHEPA)

RELATED

United States
NY Hall of Science Partners with Hydro-Québec & CHPE to Host Climate Symposium

QUEENS, NY – Hydro-Québec and Champlain Hudson Power Express (CHPE) on November 9 partnered with the New York Hall of Science (NYSCI) to host the Queens Clean Energy and Climate Symposium, an educational symposium focused on clean energy in Queens, and beyond, with fireside chats on a range of topics including climate change impacts on the local community and pathways to jobs in New York’s energy transition.

Church
“There is No Room for the Division of Hellenism”, Explained Archbishop Makarios of Australia
Politics
Tannousis and Elected Officials on Canceled 250-Person School Safety Agent Class

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Hollywood Actors Union Board Approves Strike-Ending Deal as Leaders Tout Money Gains and AI Rights

Board members from Hollywood's actors union voted Friday to approve the deal with studios that ended their strike after nearly four months, with the union's leadership touting the gains made in weeks of methodical negotiations.

The world is off track in its efforts to curb global warming in 41 of 42 important measurements and is even heading in the wrong direction in six crucial ways, a new international report calculates.

LAS VEGAS — The famous fountains at the Bellagio won't be very visible this week amid the roar of Formula One racing on the Las Vegas Strip, and gondoliers won't be serenading tourists at the Venetian resort.

ATHENS - Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF) on Tuesday launched the book-building process to offer 20% of its equity stake in National Bank.

ACAPULCO, Mexico — During the first minutes of Oct.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.