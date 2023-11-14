William McKinley AHEPA Chapter 91 Co-Sponsors Literary Celebration

United States

BUFFALO, NY – William McKinley AHEPA Chapter 91 of Buffalo, New York, was part of a literary celebration and reading at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church of Buffalo on November 8. The event was titled ‘Three Greek Sons – Three American Writers’ and was sponsored by Annunciation Church’s Philoptochos, Choir, and AHEPA.

The church’s three published authors read from their works and spoke about their motivations to write. Novelist Steve Eoannou read from his new book ‘Yesteryear.’ Poet Perry Nicholas read poems from his various books, including ‘As a Man in the Moon,’ and poems from his new chapbook, ‘The Unveiling.’ Memoirist John Melithoniotes read from his recently published book, ‘Why: A Memoir of Love and Lymphoma.’ All three authors are AHEPA members.