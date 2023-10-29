Will the Mideast Crisis Expose Turkish Opportunism?

Columnists

The fighting between Israel and Hamas presents manifold dangers for the region, as well as for humanity in general. The rising civilian death toll is tragic, and will be compounded by calls for jihad. France and Belgium are already mourning the first victims. There is also widespread fear that other militant groups like Hezbollah, or even countries such as Iran, may get involved. Such developments could trigger a world war.

This latest crisis finds Turkey’s President Mr. Tayyip Erdogan once again ready to display his deep disdain for the West, along with his aspirations to lead the Islamic bloc. Despite his reputation as a strong international player, the ‘sultan’ is also infamous for his explosive temper, thanks to which he often ‘shoots himself in the foot’. These outbursts are perhaps never more intense that when crises break out in the Muslim world.

That is when Mr. Erdogan sets diplomacy aside and abandons Turkey’s longstanding attempts to operate an ‘opportunistic neutral party’. In the past, the Turkish strongman’s rash behavior led him to deny the U.S. military permission to pass through Turkey ahead of the 2004 Iraq War. This served as a wakeup call for the West and cast doubts on its strategic relationship with Turkey. After all, friends prove themselves during difficult moments, and no matter what pro-Turkish bureaucrats in Washington, DC say, Turkey was not there when the U.S. needed it.

Similar behavior occurred following the Israeli raid on the Turkish ship Mavi Marmara, which was sailing to Gaza to break a blockade on the area. The events that followed led to a breakdown of the erstwhile close Turkish-Israeli relations, which had helped Turkey secure seminal gains, including valuable support in the U.S. Congress thanks to the support of the Jewish-American lobby. With these relations now a non-factor, Ankara has missed out on several valuable opportunities in the areas of energy, armaments, etc.

The current situation will inherently cast the spotlight on Turkey’s true identity once again. Ankara may have leveraged the war in Ukraine to upgrade its geopolitical status, as it balances between Russia and the West, but this fair weather friendship has not ceased to represent a short-term solution forged out of necessity, which will deteriorate over time as Turkey continues to drift from the West.

The diplomatic tactics being followed by the current Greek Government, just like previous administrations, do not secure Hellenic interests to the highest degree possible. The failure to place the just resolution of the Cyprus issue as a precondition to any true rapprochement between Greek and Turkey represents a serious error in judgement. Additionally, reports of secret talks, which Greek citizens often learn about through Turkish sources, have cast doubts regarding Athens’ willingness to uphold longstanding red lines that have been put in place. For example, in the regrettable event that the Greek Government is discussing demilitarization in the Aegean Sea, in accordance with Turkish demands, this would irreparably upset the balance of power between the two nations and place Greek territorial integrity in immediate jeopardy.

Despite fears of Greece finding itself on a slippery slope that would most assuredly not end well for Hellenic national issues, the impulsive Mr. Erdogan appears to once again act as a ‘deus ex machina’. His incendiary rhetoric, targeting even top U.S. officials, serves to dispel even the most stubborn illusions regarding the future of a U.S.-Turkish partnership and Ankara’s prospects of joining the European Union. Meanwhile, it proves that the Turkish state has come under the influence of radical Islamic elements and no longer espouses Western values. In the wake of this new reality, how can the West possibly entrust Ankara with safeguarding its strategic interests?

As enticing as Turkey’s geographic position may be and as unpleasant the thought for American analysts that it may change allegiances, dealing a geostrategic blow to the Western camp, it is becoming increasingly difficult for Western strategists to turn a blind eye to reality. All mid- to long-range planning including Turkey is haunted by the specter of growing uncertainty. After all, Turkey was never a truly honorable interlocutor and always enjoyed pitting its allies against one another to leverage its hand. At some point, however, this tactic is bound to backfire.

Perhaps the time for Turkey to be exposed internationally has finally arrived, thanks to the folly and lack of self-control displayed not only by the Turkish President, but the entire political spectrum. What remains is for Greece to seize the opportunity and convince its partners that the unified geographic area of Greece and Cyprus is the lone stable and secure commercial, energy, and military route in the area, and that it must be safeguarded at all costs.

