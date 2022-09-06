x

September 6, 2022

Wildire Near Aghia Pelagia, Kythira Island

September 6, 2022
By Athens News Agency
(EUROKINISSI/Michalis Karagiannis)

ATHENS – A wildfire broke out in a forest area in Aghia Pelagia on the island of Kythira on Tuesday. Fifteeen fire engines operated by 65 fire fighters as crew, five teams of firemen on foot, four firefighting aircraft and four helicopters were sent to put out the blaze.

