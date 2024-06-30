x

June 30, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 80ºF

ATHENS 86ºF

Society

Wildfires Ravage Mt. Parnitha, Serifos, Keratea, High Risk Alert On

June 30, 2024
By The National Herald
stamata-fire
Fire in Stamata, Attica, Sunday, June 30, 2024. (Photo: MICHAEL KARAGIANNIS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Fires that threatened to overtake Mount Parnita north of the Greek capital and the island of Serifos – where locals said rampant construction could impact the landscape – were controlled but another broke out in Keratea.

There’s been record heat in June and the month has also seen more fires breaking out, although the building up of the fire service has helped hold down the destruction but there are worries it will get worse.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said it would be a difficult year – again – for fires during the height of the peak tourism season when Greece is expecting another record year, surpassing 2023.

“The difficult times are still ahead of us,” he posted on Facebook. He added that, “Our effort is continuous … our allies are new tools that build a new culture of prevention and responsibility.’
But he only called on municipalities to remove dangerous flammable materials from outdoor areas and to clear away debris and dead brush that they didn’t do in 2023, despite getting state funds and no account where the money went.

The government also reversed a planned measure requiring homeowners to do the same even as it sought to legalize unlawful construction in wooded areas that are especially susceptible to wildfires.

He noted how hard it was for firefighters to handle the blaze on Mount Parnitha, a large part of which was destroyed in 2023 fires and the New Democracy government increasing penalties for arson often seen behind the frequent fires.

“The fire in Parnitha was extremely difficult, but it was detected immediately thanks to aerial surveillance with drones that we have implemented this year for the forests and mountainous areas of Attica.” stated Mitsotakis, highlighting that it was put out in only a few hours instead of spreading.

A big part of Mount Parnitha’s nature reserve, full of pines and fir trees, was destroyed by a large fire in 2007 and saw volunteer groups turn out to replant trees that now have become fuel for more fires.

The country was on high alert for more fires as gale-force winds continued, so high that a ferry boat hit a pier on the island of Folegandros as it tried to dock and the risk grew as the condition persisted.

On Serifos, nearly a dozen firefighters with four fire engines battled the fire on the Aegean island that broke out on low vegetation but spread quickly amid strong winds before it was put under control, said Reuters.

With hot, windy conditions across much of the country, about 50 wildfires broke out on June 29 and authorities advised people to stay out of forest areas, the news agency noted, with gusts of more than 100 kilometer (62 miles) per hour in places.

https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/wildfire-fanned-by-strong-wind-rages-forest-area-near-athens-2024-06-29/

Wildfires are an annual problem in Greece, many in the past said having been deliberately set to clear woodlands for construction and development that’s been allowed for years, leading to even more blazes.

The government blamed the spate in recent years on climate change that world governments have largely ignored apart from adopting window dressing measures and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine led Greece to return to burning coal for electricity.

On Serifos, Mayor Konstantinos Revintis told MEGA V that the fire stopped at the sea’s edge after reinforcements were sent by ferry from the mainland, the blaze accelerated by high winds on the island.

“It is a biblical disaster. The front is 15 kilometers (9.3 miles) in total. We are talking about massive destruction. Burned houses, burned cottages, burned warehouses,” he said before it was contained.

Another big fire broke out on June 3 in Keratea, southeast of Athens, leading to orders for residents in four areas to leave their homes as firefighters tried to deal with it, hampered by the winds.

Some 56 firefighters, with 17 vehicles were sent to the area as well as eight water-dropping airplanes and two helicopters, and an evacuation order was sent via cell phones to Markati, Plaka, and Panorama, towards Lavrio

RELATED

Society
COVID-19 Comeback in Greece: Hospitalizations Double, Goes Viral

ATHENS - The COVID-19 pandemic is all but a bad memory for Greeks and residents but it’s not gone even as shopping malls, supermarkets and other gathering places are still breeding grounds for the virus, seeing more cases again.

Society
Thousands Aattend Annual EuroPride Parade in Greek City of Thessaloniki Amid Heavy Police Presence
Society
Despite Heatwaves, Overtourism, Greece Eyes World Tourism Power

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Bolivian General Arrested after Apparent Failed Coup Attempt as Gov’t Faces New Crisis

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Led by a top general vowing to “restore democracy,” armored vehicles rammed the doors of Bolivia's government palace Wednesday in what the president called a coup attempt, then quickly retreated — the latest crisis in the South American country facing a political battle and an economic crisis.

ATHENS - The COVID-19 pandemic is all but a bad memory for Greeks and residents but it’s not gone even as shopping malls, supermarkets and other gathering places are still breeding grounds for the virus, seeing more cases again.

ATHENS - Fires that threatened to overtake Mount Parnita north of the Greek capital and the island of Serifos - where locals said rampant construction could impact the landscape - were controlled but another broke out in Keratea.

For nearly 3.5 years, the word we haven't heard from the lips of the American president Joseph Robinette Biden Jr.

Not everyone watches professional basketball – or sports in general – but it’s a good way to understand how equity – i.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.