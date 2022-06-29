Wildfire Season Coming, Greece Brings in 250 Euro Firefighters

Society

FILE- Religious murals are seen in a burned church in Limni village on the island of Evia, about 160 kilometers (100 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Thodoris Nikolaou)

ATHENS – Not wanting a repeat of a sometimes slow response to 2021 summer wildfires that swept Greece, Greece’s New Democracy government has added help from other countries, with the arrival of 250 firefighters from around Europe.

A group of 11 leaders of the units are scheduled on July 1 to meet with Greek firefighting official to go over plans with how to deal with fires if they break out again, which happens often in Greece during the summer.

Help had to be brought in from other countries in 2021 but this time the government said it wants a force ready in advance after Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis earlier said he would invite them.

The plan, said Kathimerini, is aimed at being ready for fires although in 2021 there were hundreds everywhere that proved difficult to contain on so many fronts with not enough firefighters or water-dropping aircraft being deployed.

The pilot project involves six countries: Bulgaria, Germany, Romania, France, Norway and Finland, with the French and Romanians assisting the country with personnel and resources last year as well, the paper said.

Forest firefighters from Bulgaria, Romania and France, according to Fire Service officials, are expected in Greece with their own vehicles, while the others will only participate with personnel. They will work out of Athens, Larissa and Tripoli.