April 5, 2022

Wildfire Breaks Out on the Island of Rhodes

April 5, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Hellenic Fire Service. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Sotiris Dimitropoulos)
ATEHNS – A wildfire broke out on Tuesday in an area of forest near the village Soroni, on the island of Rhodes. Fire brigade forces assisted by volunteers have sped to the scene, where strong winds are blowing and hampering fire-fighting efforts.

The village has been evacuated for precautionary reasons.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community.

